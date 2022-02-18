Smalls Goudeau scored a game-high 21 points and was one of two players to score in double figures as the Lady Tigers capped a perfect season in the Metro Lakes Conference with a commanding 65-30 road win over Claremore Friday.
Goudeau, a University of Texas Arlington signee, scored 10 of her points in the opening eight minutes on five field goals and had 16 points in the first half.
Sophomore forward Kori Rainwater finished in double figures for the fourth consecutive game, adding 10 points. Rainwater scored six of her points during the third quarter on three baskets.
Senior Faith Springwater added eight points, while Lily Couch and Talyn Dick contributed with six points apiece.
The Class 6A East No. 5 Lady Tigers close their regular season with a 21-2 overall record and a 14-game win streak. Tahlequah, now winners of 26 straight conference games dating back to 2020, went 14-0 in conference play and won their second consecutive Metro Lakes Conference crown after defeating Skiatook on Feb. 11.
Tahlequah will be at Tulsa Union to face Westmoore in a 6A East Regional Tournament Thursday, Feb. 24.
Tigers come up short: Tahlequah had its season-best seven-game win streak come to a close Friday in its regular season finale.
The Tigers fell to Claremore, 47-44, and fell to 16-6 overall and finished 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Braylon McDowell led Tahlequah with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Hayden Smith, who ended with 12 points, and Cale Matclock, who closed with 10.
The Tigers got off to a slow start and trailed 19-8 after one quarter. They 28-15 at halftime, and 36-30 after three quarters.
Brycen Smith and Zeke Guerrero each had three points for Tahlequah.
The Tigers begin postseason play Feb. 25 when they face Bartlesville in a Class 6A East Regional Tournament at Putnam City West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.