Former Northeastern State men’s basketball standout Rashad Perkins will continue his playing career overseas in Portugal after signing with S.C. Lusitania of the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol, the top basketball league in Portugal.
Perkins played for NSU from 2020-23 and was an All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection following the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 12.7 points per game with a shooting percentage of 48.7. The Houston, Texas native had 18 games last year with at least ten points and 52 overall in three seasons at NSU.
S.C. Lusitania plays its games at the Municipal de Angra do Heroísmo in Angra, Portugal. Last season, the team finished 11-11 overall and in sixth place in the 12-team league. The Portuguese season runs from October through April.
