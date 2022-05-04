Keys' Taylor Petree and Elizabeth Holland both finished in the top four of the 3200 meter run Saturday, April 30 in Class 3A Track and Field Regional at Okmulgee High School.
Petree, a sophomore, finished second in the event with a time of 13:32.79, and Holland, a freshman, was fourth with a time of 13:47.93.
Petree and Holland qualified for the state meet, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.