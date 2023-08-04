TAHLEQUAH — Longtime Northeastern State University Assistant Athletic Director Scott Pettus is set to retire effective Aug. 1 and will sunset a 30+ year of involvement in the department.
“Scott’s longevity at Northeastern State is something that you don’t see much of anymore in athletics and speaks volumes about his dedication to this institution,” said Director of Athletics John Sisemore. “We want to thank Scott for his work over the years and the best wishes during his retirement.”
Pettus came to Northeastern in the fall of 1981 and is a 1985 graduate in journalism. While as an undergraduate, he worked in the sports information department at NSU.
He took a job at Cameron University [Lawton, Okla.] as its sports informa tion director, and at 22 years old, Pettus became the youngest SID in Oklahoma at the time.
He returned to Tahlequah in 1986 and made it his home. Pettus worked in radio and for Northeastern State University Relations before becoming the Sports Information Director for the athletic department in Aug. 1995.
He was later elevated to Assistant Athletic Director serving as its communications director, then later external relations.
Pettus was in charge of the Athletics fundraising and was a part of countless projects throughout the department.
In his final years, Pettus handled academics and the MIAA Network.
“At NSU, our focus is to make sure every student-athlete who comes here earns their degree,” Pettus said in a previous Tahlequah Daily Press article. “It’s not something that’s handed to them because they’re a good athlete. They have to earn it.
“The second thing is, we try to provide as valuable and meaningful collegiate athletic experience as possible,” he said.
