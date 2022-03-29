Tahlequah did the unthinkable Tuesday and did what no other team has been able to do this season.
The Tigers stunned Bixby, 4-2, in Tahlequah and handed the Spartans their first loss a day after the Tigers could do nothing in a 15-0 setback at Bixby.
It’s a pinnacle win for first-year head coach Sam Nelson, whose team moved to 6-8 overall and picked up its first win in District 6A-4 where it improved to 1-3.
“I just can’t talk about how proud I am of my players and coaches today,” Nelson said. “We got our butts kicked yesterday and we have such a young team…and just how we scored our runs today and how we competed, how we fought, how we played with energy…we were great teammates today. As a coach, you want them to grow up as men, and you saw that today.
“I’m just overwhelmed a little bit right now. I have such great respect for (Bixby’s) program.”
Levi Kelly delivered a gem on the mound, pitching to next-level hitters throughout a ferocious Bixby lineup. Only a restricted pitch count prevented him from going the distance.
Kelly picked up steam after the first three innings and retired the final nine batters he faced. The freshman right-hander reached the 120 pitch count with two outs in the seventh. He collected 10 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs on three hits.
“It’s a great feeling to do that on the field,” said Kelly, who donned a cowboy hat as the Tigers’ player of the game afterwards. “I really love pitching and competing for my team, and this was a great win for us.”
Kelly struck out the side in the fifth inning, retired the side in order on three groundouts in the sixth, and forced a popout and groundout before exiting in the seventh for reliever Brayden Northington.
“They were expecting curveball, so when I had two strikes I just blew my fastball by them,” Kelly said.
Kelly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third where he gave up back-to-back singles to Cooper Moore and Nate Murphy and walked Owen Bailor.
“Levi had pitched great early on in the season for us, and we decided going in he was pitching with the most confidence, so we decided to throw him in game two,” Nelson said. “Wins have been hard to come by, but he’s our guy and we believe in him. He just pitched his butt off. I’m just so proud of him.”
The Tigers’ lineup, paced by Beckett Robinson, Dylan Leep and Brayden Northington with two hits apiece, was all about clutch moments at the plate. Tahlequah scored three of its four runs with two outs to back Kelly.
“That’s something that we’ve preached since we got here…two-strike and two-out hitting,” Nelson said. “It seems they bought into that today.”
Jacob Morrison got the Tigers even at 2-2 in the third inning with a two-out single to left that brought home Tyler Joice.
After Northington singled with two outs in the third, Leep followed with an RBI single to left to score Morrison and gave Tahlequah a 3-2 edge.
Northington drove in the final run during the fifth inning when he tripled to center field with two outs and pushed across Robinson.
Joice started the scoring for the Tigers in the third on a double down the left field line that brought in Matt Talburt.
The Spartans (15-1, 5-1) got their first run in the opening frame on a sacrifice fly to left field from Barrick Leu that scored Jake Wolfinbarger. Bixby went up by two runs in the second after Bailor doubled to left and later stole home. Moore led the Spartans with two hits.
Northington gave up a two-out single to Moore in the seventh before forcing Murphy to fly out to Robinson in center field to end the game.
Bixby’s Cole Abbott was the losing pitcher. In a starting role, Abbott allowed three runs, two of those earned, on seven hits in three innings. Abbott finished with four strikeouts.
Tahlequah remains home Thursday when it hosts Pryor (14-4) in a 5 p.m. start. The Tigers will also host Holland Hall (10-3) Saturday at noon.
