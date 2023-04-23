The Hulbert Riders ran into a pair of offensive powerhouses during their trip to Preston.
Facing off against the Porter Pirates and the Preston Pirates, HHS pieced together just two runs while allowing 22 runs over the two games.
After falling down 2-0 after the top of the first inning, the Riders responded with their only runs of the day. The Pirates could not find their footing during the first inning. An error, single, and fielder's choice led to the Riders' only runs off the game.
After their first-inning slip-up, the Pirates locked in and shut down the Riders for the rest of the game. They eventually found their footing at the plate in the fourth inning when a trio of runners came around to score. Porter picked up seven runs in the final two innings to cling to the win 13-2.
Game two saw the Riders have some troubles in the field with four errors.
Porter would pick up one run in each of the first four innings before exploding during the fifth inning. A first-pitch triple followed by a single started the five-run onslaught. With two outs it looked like Porter was going to once again piece together just a run but three walks loaded the bases and spelled trouble for the Riders.
Another walk brought in a run before a double cleared the bases and ended the game.
Hulbert is back in action at 4:30 p.m .on Monday, April 24 for a doubleheader at Commerce.
