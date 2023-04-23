Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. In Oklahoma, Osage, Ottawa and Delaware Counties. * WHEN... From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. &&