Tahlequah senior guard Smalls Goudeau has been named the Metro Lakes Conference Player of the Year.
Goudeau, a University of Texas Arlington signee, was the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer throughout the season. She averaged 12.8 points during the regular season, while also leading the team in assists (103) and steals (83). She also averaged 5.8 rebounds per contest.
In three playoff games, Goudeau scored 54 points, including 24 in Tahlequah’s 61-49 win over Westmoore. She had 12 points against Tulsa Union, and ended her career with an 18-point outing against Stillwater.
Goudeau’s backcourt teammate, senior guard Lydia McAlvain, was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with Pryor’s Kaylee Alt. McAlvain averaged 11.8 points per game, and finished her career with a 19-point performance against Stillwater in the playoffs.
Tahlequah senior forward Faith Springwater and sophomore forward Kori Rainwater were first team selections. Springwater averaged 7.1 points during the regular season, while Rainwater averaged 9.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.
Senior Tatum Havens, an East Central signee, senior Lily Couch and sophomore Jadyn Buttery were each selected honorable mention.
Hayden Smith selected MLC Offensive Player of the Year: Tahlequah junior forward Hayden Smith was named the Metro Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Smith averaged a team-high 14.4 points and led the Tigers with 7.1 rebounds per game. Smith shot 55.9 percent overall from the floor and had three games where he scored over 20 points, including a season-high 27 against McAlester on Dec. 11.
Senior point guard Tyler Joice was a second-team selection for the Tigers, while Braylon McDowell, Cale Matlock, Shaun Young and Brycen Smith were named honorable mention.
Joice averaged 5.2 points, and led the team in both assists (102) and steals (52). McDowell paced Tahlequah with 38 made 3-pointers and was second on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game. Matlock averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, and Young averaged 4.6 points.
