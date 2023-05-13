Throughout the season, Tahlequah Tigers head coach Sam Nelson knew his team was going to put it all together.
“We felt like we would be a really competitive team when we could fire on all cylinders,” said Nelson. “One day we would pitch really well then one day we would pitch well then one day we wouldn’t do either well. Really we started firing on all cylinders at the end. It is like baking a cake you have to have all the ingredients.”
Everything started to click together at the end of the season for the young Tigers team. They picked up their first sweep in their two years of 6A baseball and won their round of Districts before running into a pair of powerhouses in Regionals.
“I think it was a season of up and downs, there were some bright spots,” said Nelson. “Another season in 6A, knew it was going to be challenging off the bat. We had Jenks beat in the playoffs and ended up screwing some things up in that game. In our final games, it was nice to see us finish at the end. It was a season of consistency until the end.”
For the last two seasons, Nelson and the Tigers have been playing up to 6A. An influx of students during the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to play above their normal 5A. While there were more students, athletics did not see more students begin playing sports.
Despite punching over their weight class the Tigers still managed to pick up eight wins this season. Nelson saw the Tigers beat the teams they needed to beat.
“I think our talent level matches up really well in 5A. We won’t have a big senior class coming back so we keep most of the same team,” said Nelson. “We saw the talent that we had. I know our record wasn’t pretty. We were really competitive with teams our size. I think Oklahoma baseball is one of the toughest in the nation.”
This is the second and final year that the Tigers will be in 6A. Despite the tough season, there were some bright spots for the young Tigers team.
Brayden Northington proved to be the most consistent player for the Tigers throughout the season. Playing, third base, first base, and outfield while being the best pitcher, made Northington a player that exceeds his value.
This season Northington consistantly ranked second amongst Tigers hitters with a batting average of .345, an on base percentage of .455, a slugging percentage of .896 while driving in 16 runners.
On top of being one of the top THS hitters, Northington led the Tigers pitching staff. Throwing 50.2 innings, Northington picked up three wins with a 4.42 earned run average, 46 strikeouts, and 21 walks.
“We thought Brayden had our most overall well-rounded season,” said Nelson. “He is a really competitive kid. He takes things seriously and is a really hard worker.”
Going into the season, Nelson was looking for a way to motivate his players. A past love for the World Wrestling Federation and the influence of Major League Baseball’s home run celebrations found a natural conclusion; a championship belt.
After every win, a key player in that game was given the belt and was posted on THS’s social media as the Player of the Game.
“It was just something for them to work towards,” said Nelson. “We want to publicize the kids that do the right thing in the program. We paid a pretty good penny for it but I think it was worth it. It is just a way to bring the fun back into the game.”
Going into next season’s re-aligning of conferences Nelson hopes to hand out the belt after more games. But he is confident in the talent his team is bringing back.
“I think they are going to be competing,” said Nelson. “I want to host a Regional. That is all of our goals to be one of the best 5A teams. I think it was a season of up and downs, there were some bright spots. Another season in 6A, but we knew it was going to be challenging off the bat.”
With the season over, Nelson’s next step is preparing for next year. On May 22 Nelson will be holding tryouts for eighth graders looking to play for THS next year.
