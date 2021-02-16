Hulbert will begin its postseason journey Saturday when the Riders and Lady Riders visit Pocola in the Class 2A Area II, District 6 Tournament.
The No. 12 Riders, sitting at 12-5 overall under head coach Jordan Hill, haven’t played since Feb. 5 when they suffered a 72-58 setback at 17th-ranked Oktaha.
But Hill isn’t concerned about a lengthy layoff. He feels his team needed a break after a demanding stretch that included eight games over 11 days.
“If anything it helps us,” Hill said. “We played our best basketball at the Fort Gibson Tournament and then we’re just kind of getting by after that. We had a good day of practice on Wednesday and we’re ready to go.”
Hulbert, who won three of its last four regular season games, came away with a pair of wins at the Old Fort Classic. The Riders started with a 57-50 win over Fort Gibson, suffered a 51-48 loss to 3A No. 7 Beggs in the semifinals and then bounced back to defeat Inola, 63-56, in the third place game on Jan. 23.
Following the three-day Old Fort Classic, Hulbert lost on the road to Vian (47-43) and then won three straight games over Porter (58-40), Okay (51-40) and Westville (65-62).
Pocola enters the district tournament with an 11-8 record and has won four consecutive games and six of its last seven. The Indians last played on Feb. 5, defeating Hartshorne, 40-18. They also posted two wins against Stigler and Talihina.
Hulbert will host a regional Tournament from Feb. 25-27.
The Lady Riders enter the playoffs at 5-14 overall under first-year head coach Joseph McClure. They have dropped four of their last five games, including an 86-21 setback to Oktaha on Feb. 5 to close out the regular season. Hulbert’s last win came against Okay (36-22) on Jan. 28.
Pocola, ranked eighth, will go in with a 13-5 mark. The Lady Indians defeated Heavener, 47-40, in their last outing on Feb. 9 and snapped a two-game losing streak with losses coming to Stigler and No. 6 Hartshorne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.