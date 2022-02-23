Tahlequah will have to contend with not just one of the top players in the state, but one of the top players in the country Saturday when it takes on Bartlesville in a Class 6A Regional Tournament at Putnam City West High School.
The third-seeded Tigers, winners in six of their last seven games to close the regular season, enter the playoffs at 16-6 overall. Bartlesville, the No. 2 seed, has dropped four of its last five games and enters with a 12-10 mark.
David Castillo, a 5-star prospect as a combo guard according to 247sports and who is listed as the No. 14 sophomore in the country, has been a matchup nightmare for Bartlesville opponents throughout the season. Castillo is averaging close to 25 points per game.
“He’s one of the top players in the country who can do a lot of things,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “He can create his own shot and shoot the 3. Early in the year, teams were playing him straight up man and he was torturing them. He’s got the step-back, he can drive to the basket…he can do everything.”
Tahlequah is led by junior forward Hayden Smith, who is averaging a team-high 14.3 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds. Smith is also shooting a team-high 56.4 percent overall from the floor.
Braylon McDowell, Cale Matlock, Tyler Joice, Zeke Guerrero, Shaun Young, Brycen Smith and Donovan Smith have also been steady performers for the Tigers. McDowell averages 9.4 points and leads with 33 made 3-pointers, Matlock averages eight points, Guerrero averages six points and has 30 3s, Joice averages 5.8 points and leads with four assists per game, Young averages 4.5 points, and Brycen Smith and Donovan Smith are combining to average 7.5 points.
The Tigers will try to recover from what was a rare loss in their last outing against Claremore on Feb. 18 after winning their previous six games.
“I think you can tell that the practices have been a little more intense since the loss,” Klingsick said. “It’s a one-and-done situation now. We went back as coaches and looked at some things that we needed to do a better job of that we might not have looked at. We carried that over to the kids and told them we’re not executing on a couple of things offensively, so we need to clean that up.”
Top-seeded Putnam City West (17-5) will take on No. 4 seed Sand Springs (5-17) in Saturday’s nightcap at 8 p.m. The regional championship will be at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
