Not much went Keys' way Monday in a 20-2 home loss to Pocola.
The Lady Cougars, coming off their first win of the season Friday against Central Sallisaw, were limited to just one hit, and Lady Cougar starting pitcher Maggie Phillips allowed 10 earned runs and 16 hits over four innings.
Keys, who also committed seven errors, falls to 1-5 on the season under head coach Nick Zodrow.
The Lady Cougars scored both of their runs in the first inning Laine Forrest and Catelyn Kirk both scored on a defensive interference. The lone hit came during the third inning when Reagan Hammons singled to center field on a 1-1 pitch.
Pocola added six more runs in the second and eight in the fourth.
Keys, who started the season on the wrong side of a 15-0 home loss to Vian, climbed into the win column in an 8-7 victory over Central Sallisaw Friday at the Big 8 Conference Tournament in Vian.
The Lady Cougars scored twice in the home-half of the fourth to overcome a 7-5 deficit. Phillips delivered a one-out, two-run single to right field, scoring Kylie Stilwell and Hammons for the walk-off win.
Keys scored three runs in both the second and third innings to take a 6-5 lead. In the third, Hammons homered to center field, Kirk scored on an error, and Bailey Davis singled to drive in Kagan Fields for the go-ahead run. In the second, the Lady Cougars were sparked by a two-run double to left from Forest.
The Lady Cougars finished with six hits, three of those going for extra bases. Stilwell had a triple in the third.
Phillips went the distance in the pitcher's circle and picked up the win. Phillips allowed one earned run on seven hits in four innings. She finished with four strikeouts and issued one walk.
Keys dropped its other three games in the tournament. The Lady Cougars suffered a 14-0 loss to Vian, a 10-0 loss to Hulbert and a 4-2 loss to Westville.
Keys will be at Pocola on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.