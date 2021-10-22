Everything came together perfectly for Tahlequah Friday.
The Tigers were dominant on both sides of the ball in a 47-13 rout of Glenpool at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The win is the fourth straight for Tahlequah, who improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in District 5A-4.
“I appreciate these young men. They responded really well this week,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “We challenged them, and they knew they had a big game in front of them. Glenpool’s a good football team and came in very confident, but I think we just responded the right way. I can't give enough credit to this coaching staff and just the great job that they do. I’m fortunate that I’m along for the ride. We had a big night across the board.”
Senior running back Malik McMurtrey rushed for 121 yards and had four touchdowns to spark an offense that produced 532 total yards.
McMurtrey played with an edge and had a point to make.
The Tigers were playing with a chip on their shoulder.
“They said in a newspaper article that we’re soft, not physical enough,” McMurtrey said. “That gave me motivation. We put it up in the locker room just so we could see it every day when we go to practice. That gave me motivation to know that I’ve got to give it my all.”
McMurtrey had a 16-yard touchdown run to begin the second quarter that gave THS a 14-0 advantage. He later increased the Tigers’ lead to 27-7 right before halftime with a 39-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from senior quarterback Tyler Joice.
McMurtrey, who added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half, praised the play of the offensive line. The Tigers finished with 295 rushing yards.
“Since we played Wagoner, they’ve realized that they’ve got to come hard on every play,” McMurtrey said. “When they’re tired they’ve got to get back up and keep working. They never let the bad plays get them down. They always get back up and get ready for the next play. I think that they’ve come from the bottom and they’re getting pretty close all the way up there at the top. I just want to give it out to them.”
Joice continued to shine from behind center. He threw for 214 yards with two touchdowns and added a team-high 123 yards on the ground with another score.
“Tyler and Malik both had big nights for us,” Gilbert said. “They’re two seniors that have done a great job the last couple of weeks. Those guys up front…Coach [Gary] McClure challenged them this week, and they responded.”
Joice’s first touchdown pass started the scoring at the 6:37 mark of the first quarter when he connected with freshman receiver Beckett Robinson from 33 yards out. In the second quarter, Joice ran for a 28-yard TD that gave Tahlequah a 21-7 lead.
The defense was equally impressive.
The Tigers gave up 246 total yards, forced a turnover on a Dylan Leep interception in the end zone, limited the Warriors to 2 of 11 on third down conversions, and forced four punts.
“The defense played really well,” Gilbert said. “Hunter Clay made some big plays up front, Aidan Glynn made some big plays up front, the linebackers were very active. Good defense travels, and it’s there every night. That’s what our defense has done throughout the course of the year. It’s allowed this offense to develop and find its identity.”
McMurtrey, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry, had a 28-yard touchdown run with 9:31 remaining in the third quarter to make it 33-7, and later found the end zone from six yards out to extend the Tahlequah lead to 40-13.
Tahlequah’s final score came on a 25-yard TD run by running back Josh Richardson, who finished with 37 yards on three carries.
Joice completed passes to five different receivers. Sophomore Jacob Morrison led with eight receptions for 69 yards, and Robinson followed with four catches for 61 yards. Cale Matlock had three receptions for 28 yards, Race Stopp had 27 yards on three grabs, and McMurtrey had two catches for 52 yards.
Glenpool, led by running back Brayden Nelson’s game-high 149 rushing yards, dropped its second consecutive game to fall to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in 5A-4.
The Tigers will be at Tulsa Memorial Friday, Oct. 29 and close the regular season against unbeaten Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 5 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“We’re not the finished product yet,” Gilbert said. “But I appreciate them coming out and doing what they’ve been asked to do. They continue to improve individually, which improves this football team, and that is what is most important.”
