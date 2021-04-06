Lexi Hannah had three hits, including a seventh-inning grand slam, to help lift Tahlequah to an 18-8 road win over Fort Gibson Tuesday.
Hannah drove in a team-high five runs and also added a double for the Class 6A No. 11 Lady Tigers, who improved to 12-9 under head coach Chris Ray. The home run was the fourth of the season for the junior shortstop.
Tahlequah finished with 18 hits and walked 12 times. Everybody in the lineup had at least one hit. Jayley Ray also closed with three hits, two of which were doubles, and scored a pair of runs.
Jersey Retzloff, Maddie Parish and Charlea Cochran each had two hits. Mikah Vann and Cochran both drove in two runs.
The Lady Tigers scored at least once in all seven innings. They scored four times in the sixth, and added five more in the seventh.
Fort Gibson, who tallied 10 hits, scored five of its runs during the third inning and added its final three runs in the sixth.
The win is the second of the season against Fort Gibson. The Lady Tigers posted a 23-0 shutout win on March 29 in Tahlequah.
Tahlequah lost a pair of games Monday at the Jenks Festival, falling to No. 4 Jenks, 8-3, and suffering a 17-13 setback to 4A 20th-ranked Haskell. Last week at the Haskell Invitational, the Lady Tigers picked up wins against Vian, McAlester and Chelsea, while dropping games to Jenks and Henryetta.
“I thought we got a lot better last week just as far as kids getting tons of reps in,” Ray said. “We’re starting to have a pretty good approach at the plate as far as situations are concerned and where we want to hit the ball. They’re just getting a little bit more comfortable. Defensively, we’re averaging less than two errors a game, so we’ve been pretty solid there.”
“The competition level has been really good,” Ray said. “Today was our 21st game and nine of the 21 have been against top five teams in their respective class. When you look at the level of competition we’ve played, it exposes your weaknesses and gives you what you need to get better at. It provides you with a roadmap for what you need to improve on, and we’re continuing to work on it.”
The Lady Tigers will stay on the road for the remainder of the week, playing at the Checotah Invitational on Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.