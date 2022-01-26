The Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders both sustained a pair of losses the past two nights.
Tuesday evening, they entertained the Porter Pirates. The girls lost to Porter 48-26, and the boys lost 72-29.
In the girls game, Porter outscored the Lady Riders 10-9 in the first quarter, but Hulbert reversed the charges in the second, 11-10, to go into intermission knotted at 20-20.
Then came the disastrous third quarter. The nets on Hulbert's end of the floor got a rest. The Lady Riders couldn't buy a basket, zilch, nil, zero. Porter didn't have the same problem, though, scoring 19 to effectively put the game out of reach, 39-20, before winning the fourth period 9-6 for the final victory, 48-26.
The Lady Riders were led by Brea Lamb with 12, and Gabby Cook finished with eight. Alyssa Fair, Maddy Potts, and Calan Teague each added two points.
"We played a great first half and a bad second half tonight," Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. "Porter is a good team and we were right there with them going into halftime.
"Our effort has to be the same the entire game," he said.
The Lady Riders are now 6-12 on the season, and will travel to Porum on Thursday for a 6:00 p.m. game.
Pirates too much for Riders: The Rider boys had all they could handle, and more, with ReJuan Reynolds and the rest of the Porter Pirates.
Reynolds finished with 29 Porter points, scoring basket after basket from close in.
By the end of the first quarter, Porter led 23-3, and by halftime, the score had bulged to 41-17. The end of the third period, Porter was ahead 58-20, and the Pirates took the fourth as well, 14-9, for the 72-29 final.
David Jacobs led Hulbert with 18 points, the trio of Tanner Vaughn, Tyler Simpson, and Adam Hinkle each scored three, and Trevor Mullins had two.
"Tough game tonight," Hulbert Coach Jordan Hill said. "We tried to play a different defense to try and stop #35 (Reynolds) but he can flat out play and was tough to keep contained."
The Riders are now 5-11, and will go to Porum this Thursday. Their game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
Mustangs buck off Riders
The Okay Mustangs came to Hulbert on Monday, and went back home with a pair of wins.
Okay girls 38
Lady Riders 36
The girls' basketball game at Hulbert, Monday, was definitely anything but boring and unexciting. After numerous ties and lead changes, Okay held off a late push by the Lady Riders to claim a 38-36 victory.
The first quarter went to Okay, 10-8, with Gabby Cook scoring six of Hulbert's eight, and Brea Lamb adding the other two.
The second period saw both teams tack on eight points for an 18-16 Okay lead at halftime. The scoring role for the Lady Riders shifted, with Lamb scoring six, and Savannah Hamby scoring two.
The lead swapped hands a couple of times in the third quarter, and 3-4 times in the fourth, as well. Okay had its second 10-point period of the game, as Hulbert had its third eight-point quarter. Several other Lady Riders got into the scoring act in the period.
Okay logged its third 10-point quarter in the fourth, while the Lady Riders poured in 12. But, despite having the lead by one or two points several times in the period, the Lady Riders came up two points short at the end.
Seven Lady Riders scored, although none in double figures. Cook finished with nine, Alyssa Fair and Lamb each scored eight, Hamby totaled six, Maddy Potts and Chloe White each scored two, and Calan Teague added one.
"We were 2-of-11 from the free throw line tonight, and we lost by two," Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. "There's your difference in the game right there. Make 2-3 more free throws and we're right back in the game.
"We were glad to have Savannah Hamby back tonight," he said. "She's a veteran player, a junior, we have no seniors, but she's seen a lot of varsity games. During the fourth quarter, we pretty much ran our offense through her.
"Alyssa Fair played outstanding defense tonight. The girl she guarded, Alyssa gave up four inches, and probably 50 pounds, but she held her to seven points," McClure said.
"We are playing a lot of younger kids, freshmen and sophomores, and they're all playing very well," he said.
Okay Mustangs 65
Hulbert Riders 48
The first 10-12 minutes or so were very good for the Riders, as they led 15-11 after the first quarter, and nursed the lead to about eight midway through the second period. That's when the wheels fell off, and from that point until halftime, Okay outscored the Riders 22-2, to take a 12 points lead into halftime, 35-23.
The two teams matched point for point in the third quarter, 10-10, but Okay again surged in the fourth, 20-15, to claim the 17-point victory.
David Jacobs led the Riders with 16 points, including seven in the first, four in the second, a three-pointer in the third, and two in the fourth. Adam Hincle also finished in double figures, scoring 12 points, all on treys in the first, third, and fourth periods.
Tanner Vaughn totaled nine, including 3-of-4 from the charity stripe, Aiden Longan tossed in a pair of baskets and four points, Braxton Foster finished with three, a trey in the first quarter, and Trevor Mullins and Tyler Simpson each finished with two.
"The last time we played Okay, they beat us by about 30 or so," Hulbert Coach Jordan Hill said. "We play a lot of young kids. We start two freshmen, two sophomores, and a senior.
"We have a couple of starters out. We've been hampered by COVID, but we're getting better," he said. "We are having way too many unforced turnovers, but we have to look at the small things we're getting better at.
"I think tonight was a little bit of both getting beat, and beating ourselves," Hill added. "We beat ourselves by not blocking out and getting rebounds, but they beat us by getting those rebounds.
"Adam Hinkle is a good shooter, he hits the threes well," Hill said.
