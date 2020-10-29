The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Cross Country State Championships, scheduled for Saturday, have been pushed back to Wednesday, Nov. 4 due to course damage at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Both Tahlequah teams qualified for state last weekend at the Class 5A East Regional Championships in Sand Springs.
The Tigers captured their first regional title since 2016 and had two top 10 finishes and finished ahead of Bishop Kelley and Sapulpa in the team standings. The Lady Tigers, who also had a pair of top 10 finishes, closed fourth as a team.
The Tigers were paced by junior Jack McKee, who finished third with a time of 16:28.81. McKee, who won a Metro Lakes Conference championship on Oct. 13 in Tahlequah, finished behind Jackson Salsman of Mount St. Mary and Claremores’ Tyler Douthitt.
Tahlequah freshman Trae Baker finished ninth overall with a time of 17:02.12. Senior Eddie Barnes was 11th overall at 17:10.92, junior Eric Burns was 13th at 17:14.29, and senior Blaine Jones was also in the top 20 at 20th with a time of 17:33.95.
The Lady Tigers were led by junior Lily Couch and freshman McKenna Hood. Couch ran a 19:37.08 to place third, and Hood, the Metro Lakes Conference champion, was seventh overall with a time of 19:56.67.
Tahlequah also had a 29th-place finish from freshman Abigail Johnson, who ran a 22:07.73, while sophomore Emma Maxwell followed right behind in 30th at 22:10.77. Freshman Victoria Pham was 38th at 22:36.34.
In the final team standings, the Lady Tigers, who finished with 104 points, trailed Bishop Kelley, Sapulpa and Coweta. Bishop Kelley closed with 52 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.