A postseason berth is on the line as the RiverHawks close out its regular season at home this week. On Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., the team will host Lincoln and play Central Missouri for Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The RiverHawks (10-14, 7-13 MIAA) are tied with Central Missouri for the tenth and final transfer spot for the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City. Missouri Western is a half-game ahead in ninth place with three games left to play.
Injuries plagued the RiverHawks in recent weeks as they have been limited to eight players or fewer available in their previous seven games, all losses. Last time out, Northeastern State cut a double-digit halftime deficit to three points, but No. 9/10-ranked Central Oklahoma used a 12-0 run to pull away for a 67-52 win on Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.
After being picked to finish last in the MIAA this season, Lincoln (17-7, 14-7 MIAA) has been the surprise of the league and will finish the year out in the top six in the MIAA standings. Depending on their outcomes this week, the Blue Tigers can finish as high as third place in the MIAA standings. The Blue Tigers have won eight of the last 10 games.
In the first meeting, Northeastern State shot 66% from the field in the first half but cooled off in the second half as the RiverHawks were beaten 76-68 by Lincoln. Lincoln shot 6-for-7 from the field in the final six minutes, completing the game on a 20-7 run.
Despite Thursday's outcomes, NSU fans will root for Rogers State when they host Central Missouri in Claremore. The Mules have lost four consecutive games but beat Rogers State earlier this season in Warrensburg. An NSU win over Lincoln and a Central Missouri loss will not give the RiverHawks a spot in the MIAA Tournament.
If Northeastern State and Central Missouri were to tie the MIAA standings at the end of the regular season, NSU would advance to the tournament if they swept the season series with the Mules. If they were to split, it would go to head-to-head records with teams from the top to downward in the MIAA standings.
Christian Cook is seventh in the MIAA in scoring with 16.5 points per game and has landed 906 points in 70 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in all but six of the 24 games played this season and is ninth in the MIAA, averaging 15 points per game. Despite the recent offensive woes in recent weeks, the RiverHawks are second in the MIAA, shooting 47.9% from the field.
Senior Day will start following the women's basketball contest; fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
