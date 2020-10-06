Tahlequah’s road to a state tournament will begin Thursday when the Lady Tigers host a Class 5A East Regional Tournament.
Tahlequah, who will face Tulsa Nathan Hale in the tournament opener at noon, will be attempting to reach the state tournament for a fourth consecutive season and the third under head coach Chris Ray.
The top-seeded Lady Tigers dropped their last three games of the regular season after winning their final four District 5A-4 games. They enter postseason play at 17-16 overall and posted a 10-2 district mark.
Hale, the No. 4 seed, was winless during the regular season at 0-12. Hale finished 0-8 in District 5A-3. The Rangers are the only team in the regional that Tahlequah didn’t see during the regular season. Second-seeded Pryor (15-16, 8-4 in 5A-3) will take on No. 3 seed Tulsa Memorial (4-13, 1-9) in Thursday’s second game at 2 p.m. Tahlequah suffered an 8-1 loss at Pryor on Aug. 11, and blanked Memorial twice by scores of 14-0 and 23-0 in a doubleheader on Aug. 24.
“I feel like the regional is going to come down to us and Pryor,” Ray said on Tuesday. “Just as far as the players that both of us are putting on the field...both programs have a lot of kids that have played hundreds and hundreds of softball games. Both Pryor and us are traditionally good programs.
“You can’t overlook anybody in Tulsa Hale and Tulsa Memorial. If you don’t show up things can be a little harder than what you thought.”
Inconsistent play in all areas has been Tahlequah’s biggest issue throughout the regular season.
“That’s my whole concern going in,” Ray said. “This whole season has been that way. You get three or four kids hitting one day and then the rest of the lineup is not, and the next day it may be a different three or four. I’m just absolutely waiting on the day when all nine of them click and all nine of them are productive.”
Ray’s biggest worry is hitting in key moments with runners on base.
“That’s my biggest concern going in is our inconsistencies at the plate and being able to get that crucial hit with runners in scoring position,” Ray said. “That’s kind of been our Achilles' heel all year. We get runners on base, but we’ve left a lot of runners stranded.”
Junior shortstop Lexi Hannah leads Tahlequah in batting average (.435), on-base percentage (.519), hits (40), runs scored (39), and is tied with junior outfielder Mia Allen for team-high honors in doubles with seven.
Sophomore Mikah Vann is hitting .373 with a .458 on-base percentage, Allen has a .371 average and a .451 on-base percentage to go along with 26 RBIs, and sophomore third baseman Jayley Ray is hitting .345 with a .430 on-base percentage and a team-high 28 RBIs. Hannah and freshman second baseman Charlea Cochran lead the team in walks with 11 each.
Senior Bailey Jones and Vann have seen equal time from the pitcher’s circle. Jones has a 7-8 record and 2.50 earned run average in 93 innings. She has 61 strikeouts and has issued 17 walks. Vann has an 8-7 mark and 3.61 ERA in 93 innings. Vann has collected 80 strikeouts and walked 27.
“After the way both of them have thrown the last couple of weeks, I feel pretty confident in what we’re going to put out there in the circle,” Ray said of Jones and Vann.
Like Tahlequah, Pryor is going in with a three-game losing streak with setbacks to Dewey, Bixby and Coweta. Pryor did defeat a 29-3 Coweta team in the first game of a doubleheader on Sept. 29.
“Pryor is very well coached,” Ray said. “[Head coach] Mark Dicus has been doing this for a long time, and one thing with his teams, you can expect the unexpected. His kids are always going to be fundamentally sound and they’re going to try to catch you with your guard down. They’ll try to force the issue, so you’ve always got to be on your toes and be at your best when you play them.”
