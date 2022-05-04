Tahlequah will begin baseball postseason play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. when it takes on Jenks in a Class 6A East Regional Tournament at Tulsa Union High School.
The third-seeded Tigers (10-22, 3-11 in District 6A-4) dropped four of their last five regular season games, including consecutive losses to Muskogee and Bartlesville.
The second-seeded Trojans (31-6, 11-3 in District 6A-3) have won their last nine games.
Top-seeded Union (24-12, 11-3 in 6A-4) and No. 4 seed Putnam City North (8-27, 3-11 in 6A-3) will play in Thursday’s regional opener at 11 a.m. The two winners will play at 4 p.m., and the two losers will play in Thursday’s finale at 6:30 p.m.
Tahlequah has been led offensively by Tyler Joice, Beckett Robinson, Brayden Northington, Matthew Talburt and Dylan Leep.
Joice leads the team in batting average (.490), hits (47), RBIs (19) and doubles (13), and has a .524 on-base percentage. Robinson is also hitting above the .400 mark at (.468) and has a team-best .545 on-base percentage. Robinson leads the Tigers with three triples, 32 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
Northington is hitting .360 and is second on the team with 17 RBIs. Talburt follows Northington with a .358 batting average.
Levi Kelly and Northington have been the Tigers’ most consistent pitchers. In a team-high eight starts, Kelly has struck out 44 batters in 40.1 innings. The freshman right-hander has a 4.51 earned run average and has allowed 40 hits and issued 28 walks. Northington, who has seven starts, has a team-best 3.09 ERA and has worked in a team-high 43 innings where he has 27 strikeouts.
Eli Gibson, Native Yahola and Brycen Smith have been Tahlequah’s other primary pitchers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.