On Monday, July 17 the Tahlequah Tigers fast-pitch softball team will be starting the long grind to what they hope is another State Tournament appearance.
Head coach Chris Ray and the Tigers have reached the State Tournament the last five seasons. With practices starting on the 17, Ray and the Tigers will begin that grind after finishing with Ray’s best season of 30-10-1.
Repeating last season’s success starts at one place according to Ray.
“We have a motto that we try to do the little things better than everyone else,” said Ray. “We stress that from the outset and that is what we try to drill into our kids. It is a pretty simple game if you do the little things right. It will always give you a chance to win.”
The start of practice will be focusing on the fundamentals; fielding, hitting the cut-off man, and bunting are just some of the things Ray highlighted. After that, the team will focus on more specific situations such as bunt defense or situational fielding.
Before practices start though, Ray gives his team about two weeks off to re-energize before the season kicks off in earnest. This summer, the team has been getting together several times a week to play in scrimmages against local teams along with working out in the weight room.
“It’s ok to put the bats and balls in the closet and be a kid for two weeks,” said Ray on his message to his team. “A lot of these kids play softball year round and it has been my experience that sometimes you just need to put the ball and the bat down and do the things you want to do. Once July 17 gets here it is a grind.”
Once practices begin, Ray ensures that he gets the most out of the time he has with his team. Ray and his coaching staff try to limit the practice to two hours at most.
“Burnout is always a concern so most of our practices are two hours tops, it is my experience that kids lose focus after that,” said Ray. “You don’t throw everything at once, it is like a house you build the foundation first”
Along with making sure his team stays focused on practice, this also allows Ray’s team to stay fresh through the playoffs.
“One of our goals is that we do not want to be playing our best softball in August we want to do that around October,” said Ray. “Our goal is to try and peak about the time the playoffs start and that is always the goal. You do have to be worried about burnout, we try and find that time for those kids to relax and get away from athletics in general.”
A very important part of the start of practice will be to determine the leaders for the Tigers.
After only having two seniors last year in Jayley Ray and Minka Vann, the Tigers boast four seniors that have been with the program throughout their high school careers.
“I think from a leadership standpoint, they have been in the program since they were freshmen they know what the expectations of the program are," said Ray. So they will be available to the younger kids as a kind of resource to assist those kids. Those kids have been here for all four years and they will be a good person to lean on for the underclassmen.”
Practices officially start on Monday, July 17 with practices a handful of times a week until the season starts in August. The Tigers will also play in the Eufaula, Lincoln Christian, Pocola, and Claremore scrimmages before the season officially kicks off on August 7.
Once the season starts Ray has a guide for the Tigers.
“Our schedule is very demanding. Last year we finished 30-10-1 we beat some really good teams last year and our strength of schedule is going to be a lot harder than it was last year,” said Ray. “I always tell our kids based on our schedule if we are .500 that is right where we need to be anything better than that is just gravy.”
