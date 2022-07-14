PREMIUM GROUP: Tigers will return all four starters at linebacker

Perhaps the strongest position group on either side of the ball, Tahlequah will be in good hands at the linebacker position in 2022.
Injuries forced a young group to learn in the heat of the moment last season, especially with the exit of Eli McWilliams, who suffered what would be a season-ending knee injury in week two.
Tahlequah head coach Gilbert has plenty of praise for Jayden Moore and Mason Watkins, both juniors who will fill the inside spots.
“You start with the guys on the inside,” Gilbert said. “When Eli went down in week two on the first possession, those guys were in there every snap going forward. Man, was it a learning curve. But they got better with each week. I’ve said this before, and as a tandem, those two together have a chance to be the best two that we’ve had together since I’ve been here, and we’ve had some really good ones, and they’re just going to be juniors.”
Watkins and Moore were the top two tacklers on the team last season as sophomores.
Watkins posted a team-high 87 total tackles, including two for losses, and had two quarterback sacks.
“Mason is very strong, and he’s fast and quick,” Gilbert said. “He brings that element. He’s a kid that’s 5-foot-10, 198 pounds. He’s also a hard-nosed kid.”
Moore followed with 62 tackles and had four tackles for losses.
“Jayden is more of a hammer,” Gilbert said. “He’s going to come downhill, hit you in the mouth and take on those linemen. He’s not as quick and as fast as Mason, but he’s a physical kid.
“There’s a little bit of a difference, but they are both good football players and they both have a chance to be really good football players when it’s all said and done. It goes back to…they’ve just got to keep coming every day and get better.”
Another injury midway through last season allowed Brayden Northington to take over full duties at one of the outside positions when the now-graduated Khaidyn Spoonemoore went down with an injury.
Northington, like Moore and Watkins, will be entering his junior year. He recorded 45 total tackles, three tackles for losses, and had three pass breakups last year.
“With Brayden, you’ve got length,” Gilbert said. “He’s tall and he’s a very smart young man. He’s also athletic.”
Munoz will be the lone senior of the group and has the most experience. He finished with 42 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback sacks and had a pass breakup in 2021.
“Josh is a guy that’s athletic, has good body movement, is very strong, and he’s explosive,” Gilbert said.
“Those four guys [Moore, Watkins, Munoz and Northington] are pretty good,” Gilbert said.
Jacob Morrison, who will be a junior, will get playing time on the outside. After that, Gilbert and staff are searching for other possible fits.
“We’re still searching for guys behind those two guys on the inside,” Gilbert said. “We’re just young. We’re just trying to get them to where they need to be. If they need to spell Mason for a couple of plays or Jayden for a couple of plays, they can do that. We know we can maintain and it’s just not a significant dropoff.”
