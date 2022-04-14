TULSA – The Professional Bull Riders and BOK Center, alongside ASM Global, has announced a multi-year renewal to continue bringing elite Unleash The Beast competition, featuring the world’s best bull riders and bulls, to Tulsa.
The multi-year extension will continue to bring the PBR Unleash The Beast to Tulsa during the month of April for years to come. Positioned just weeks prior to the mid-May PBR World Finals, the Tulsa event will hold a crucial role in shaping the race for the coveted PBR World Championship.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with BOK Center and ASM Global and make the commitment for Tulsa to remain a fixture as one of the most important stops on our elite Unleash The Beast tour schedule,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason. “There have been so many great moments for our sport inside BOK Center throughout the past decade. Both the bulls and cowboys have used momentum from Tulsa wins on their path to a World Championship. With the continued support of BOK Center, ASM Global and the city of Tulsa, our great Oklahoma fans will be afforded the opportunity to experience those career-defining moments each spring, as we begin to now crown our World Champion each May.”
PBR has a storied history in Tulsa. After first holding an elite Unleash The Beast event in Tulsa in 2005, the PBR debuted inside BOK Center in 2009 after the state-of-the-art venue opened to the public in late 2008. Throughout the 18 events held in Tulsa, 13 of which have been inside the BOK Center, numerous organizational-defining moments have happened, including during last season’s tour stop.
During the event’s accompanying 15/15 Bucking Battle, Jose Vitor Leme teamed with Woopaa for a record-shattering, 97.75-point score. In a nearly flawless display of athleticism, Leme was marked an almost perfect 49.75 points, out of a possible 50 points, while Woopaa contributed 48 points, the 10th highest bull score in the league’s history. Leme’s score aboard Woopaa dethroned the previous top ride score of 96.5 points, achieved four times, then most recently recorded in 2004.
The Tulsa score briefly remained the high-marked ride in PBR history until Leme earned an unprecedented 98.75-point score on Woopaa in the Championship Round of the 2022 PBR World Finals, including the first-ever 50-point score awarded to a rider and sealing his second consecutive PBR World Championship. Additionally, the Tulsa event has a propensity to be won by the season’s inevitable PBR World Champion. Historically, of the past 13 PBR World Champions, seven have won the Tulsa event en route to capturing the coveted gold buckle. Those riders are: Jess Lockwood (2019 and 2017); Cooper Davis (2016); J.B. Mauney (2015, 2013); Renato Nunes (2010); and Kody Lostroh (2009).
The PBR Unleash The Beast returns to Tulsa April 15-16 for the PBR Express Ranches Classic, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the BOK Center Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
For more information on the PBR visit PBR.com or follow the tour on social media at @PBR.
