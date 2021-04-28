Tahlequah begins postseason play Thursday in a Class 6A Slowpitch Softball Regional at Westmoore High School in Oklahoma City.
The 10th-ranked Lady Tigers closed the season with three consecutive losses to Pryor, Stilwell and Oktaha and finished 17-17 under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah will take on Sapulpa in the regional opener. Sapulpa went 2-17 in the regular season with wins coming against Preston and Berryhill. Sapulpa lost its first 15 games of the season.
The Tahlequah/Sapulpa loser will face No. 7 Westmoore in game two of the regional. Westmoore posted a 15-11 record in the regular season and won four of its last six games.
The three-game losing streak is the longest of the season for the Lady Tigers. They won a season-best four games in a row at the end of March against Fairland, Fort Gibson, Wagoner and Checotah. Tahlequah’s best win came against fifth-ranked Owasso on March 22 in Tahlequah.
Keys opens a 3A Bi-District Tournament against Prague Thursday: The Cougars, winners in four of their last five games to end the regular season, will host Prague in a best-of-3 Class 3A Bi-District Tournament Thursday in Park Hill.
The opener is scheduled for noon and game two will follow on Thursday afternoon. An if-necessary game three would be Friday.
Keys finished the regular season at 12-7 overall under head coach Nick Zodrow. The Cougars ended third in the District 3A-7 standings with a 6-4 mark. They finished behind Salina and Vian, who both went 9-1.
The Cougars fell to Eufaula in their regular season finale on Monday in Eufaula. Prior to the loss, they defeated Pocola (twice), Heavener and Roland. Keys posted a season-best five straight wins to begin the season.
Prague will enter play at 4-19 overall. The Red Devils went 4-9 in District 3A-8, finishing sixth in the standings. Prague has dropped seven of its last eight games, including a 6-2 loss to Perkins-Tryon in its regular season finale on Monday. The lone win came against Henryetta.
Katie Pursley and Hope Berry advance to state: Tahlequah’s Katie Pursley and Hope Berry both advanced to the Class 5A as individuals after strong showings in a Class 5A Regional at Pryor Creek Golf Course.
Pursley, a freshman, finished seventh in the individual standings after shooting a 98, and Berry, a junior and 2021 All-Metro Lakes Conference selection, shot a 100 to place eighth. It will be Berry’s second time to participate in a state tournament. She did so as a freshman when the Lady Tigers advanced as a team.
The state tournament will be two rounds of 18 holes on Wednesday, May 5th and Thursday, May 6th at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.
Tristan Howe inks with Lakeland University: Keys standout defensive lineman Tristan Howe signed with Lakeland University last week at Keys High School.
Howe was named the 2020 District 2A-5 most outstanding nose guard for the Cougars after recording 34 total tackles and two quarterback sacks in limited playing time due to injury.
Lakeland, an NCAA Division III school in Plymouth, Wisconsin, won all three of its games during the spring. The Muskies are coached by Colin Bruton.
Howe helped Keys to a 5-8 overall record in his final season under first-year head coach Adam Hass. The Cougars, who won twice in the playoffs, posted a 3-4 record in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.