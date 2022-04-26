The Hulbert Riders got one final game in before their District games at Vian on Thursday. Tuesday afternoon, the Riders traveled to Liberty, where they were treated roughly, losing 13-2 in five innings.
Liberty scored five in the bottom of the first inning, three in the third, and five in the fourth. The Riders scored both their runs in the top of the fourth, started by a walk to Ethan Thompson, who advanced to second on a balk by the Liberty pitcher. Thompson took third on a ground out by Tyler Simpson, then scored when Landon Chester doubled into right field. Chester stole third base, and scored moments later on a passed ball.
The Riders got just two hits in the game, Chester's double, and a single by Simpson. Hulbert used five pitchers on the mound, with Simpson starting the game, and absorbing the loss after just getting one out, allowing five runs on no hits, walking four, and striking out one. Chester worked two-thirds of an inning, giving up two runs and two walks, and striking out one, Nathan Rowan worked part of an inning, but recorded no outs, allowed one hit, five runs and four walks, Ethan Reese pitched one inning, striking out two and walking one, but allowing no runs or hits, and Thompson worked two innings, giving up one walk and one run, no hits, and fanning four.
The Riders (6-7) will play Vian at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thursday. If a deciding game is needed, it will most likely be played on Friday.
Keys begins postseason play Wednesday: The Cougars will begin Bi-District play today, Wednesday, at Hugo, where they will play the best two-of-three games. They will play Hugo at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Should the two teams split the games on Wednesday, the deciding game will be played at noon, Thursday, also at Hugo. The winner of the District games will advance to the State playoffs, while the loser will end their season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.