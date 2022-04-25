With several teams playing at the same time, it's might nigh impossible to do any report on a single game justice without slighting other teams. Hence, the birth of a roundup, or rough version of each game without going into great detail.
Such is the case here, with the Hulbert Riders, the Sequoyah Indians, and the Keys Cougars all playing games, sometimes more than one, and all totally deserving of equal coverage.
Starting alphabetically, the Hulbert Riders played: a no-run-rule game against Warner, Friday, and although taking a complete flogging, 16-0, got some good practice in, according to Coach Cody Hubbard. "We didn't pitch any of our best stuff today, we just needed some warm up before next week," Hubbard said. "We're just happy Warner would come here to play us, to squeeze us into their schedule.
"We needed someone tough to play to try to prepare for our games next week," he said.
The Riders didn't get a hit in the game, and few baserunners, although there were some, three on walks, and one hit-by-the-pitch, Ethan Reese, who promptly stole second base, then third. Aiden Longan also had a stolen base.
Nathan Rowan started the game on the mound for the Riders, working four innings, allowing six runs on six hits, walking five, and striking out three in the loss. Tyler Simpson took the hill briefly, but gave way to Gabby Cook without getting an out. Cook worked an inning, allowed eight runs on eight hits, walking none and striking out none.
The Riders are now 6-6 as they prepare for their final two regular season games, Monday at Porum at 4:00 p.m., and at Liberty Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.
They travel to Vian on Thursday for Districts, needing to beat Vian two-out-of-three to advance in the playoffs.
Next in the alphabet is the Keys Cougars: who didn't play on Saturday. Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss said the Cougars don't play again until Districts this week.
"I can speculate, but I can't really tell you who we play, or what day," Goss said. "Most likely, we'll play Hugo, but it could be Colgate or Antlers. We should know Monday, and I can tell you then.
"There's a 3-way tie in that conference down there, so it really could be any of the three," Goss said. "We're supposed to find out who, and when, on Monday. We'll see if that happens."
The Sequoyah Indians continue to search: for their first win of the season, after falling to Bristow, 7-1, on Thursday, 12-3 to Meeker on Friday, and 8-3 to Okmulgee on Saturday.
The Indians got on the board first against Okmulgee, scoring a run in the top of the third inning. Hayden Girty singled, stole second, advanced to third, then scored when Echota Hummingbird tripled.
Okmulgee took the lead with two runs in the fourth, and the Indians tied it at 2-2 with a run in the fifth. Okmulgee came back with three in the sixth, and three in the seventh. The Indians scored one in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.
Hummingbird knocked in all three Indian runs, with four hits, including a triple. He was also the starting pitcher, working four and one-third innings, allowing five runs on five hits, walking four and striking out six. Bryce Hurd threw the last one and two-thirds inning, allowing three runs, three hits, four walks, and fanning four.
On Thursday, Bristow scored one run in the bottom of the second inning, five in the third, and one in the fifth for their seven runs. The Indians' lone run came in the bottom of the fourth, and revolved around Echota Hummingbird, with help from teammates. Hummingbird singled, stole second, was sacrificed to third on a Brody Young bunt, then scored on a single by Sammie Girty. Nehemiah Begay went the distance on the mound for the Indians, issuing four walks, striking out two, and allowing seven runs on nine hits.
Friday, the Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first inning over Meeker, and led 2-1 after two. Meeker knotted it at 2-2 in the third, then took the lead for good with two in the fourth. The Indians picked up a run in the fifth, then Meeker erupted for eight runs in the sixth for the final margin of victory.
Girty and Conner Laubhan each had two singles in the game, while Hummingbird and Hayden Stewart collected the Indians' other two hits. Stewart absorbed the loss on the mound for the Indians. While in the game, Stewart walked just one, struck out three, and allowed eight runs on seven hits in five and one-third innings. Hayden Girty worked two-thirds of an inning, allowed four runs on one hit, and walked two.
The Indians will also be playing in Districts this week, but, as of Saturday, they weren't sure who, or when.
