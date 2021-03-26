PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Keys tops Okmulgee, wins fifth straight

Reed Trimble, Rhett Walker and Cooper Hamilton combined for nine hits from the top of the lineup and helped Keys to its fifth straight win Friday against Okmulgee in Park Hill.
The Cougars, who finished with 13 hits as a team, never trailed in a 14-8 win and stayed unbeaten at 5-0 under head coach Nick Zodrow.
Logan Little capped a seven-run second inning for Keys when he singled to drive in both Hamilton and Lane Taylor. Trimble and Walker both crossed home plate when Taylor grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it 5-0, Colton Combs drove in Drew Morgans on a single to right field, and Morgans started the scoring on an RBI triple to center that brought across Zach Stone.
Keys added five more runs in the sixth to extend its lead to 14-7. Morgans and Trimble each had RBI singles, and Hamilton delivered an RBI double.
Trimble, Walker and Hamilton had three hits apiece, while Morgans finished with two. Hamilton, Taylor, Morgans, Little and Combs each knocked in a pair of runs.
Walker picked up the win as the starting pitcher, allowing three earned runs on one hit in 3.2 innings. Walker collected six strikeouts and issued five walks. Morgans and Little both pitched in relief.
The Cougars will be on the road Monday when they visit Vian in District 3A-7 play. The two teams will play against Tuesday in Park Hill. Keys is 3-0 in the district and the only unbeaten team. Vian is 8-5 overall and 3-1 in district games.
Tahlequah drops third straight: Muskogee’s Pryce Jackson tossed a complete-game shutout and handed Tahlequah its third consecutive loss Friday in Tahlequah.
Jackson limited the Tigers (3-6) to just three hits, recorded five strikeouts and did not issue a walk across seven innings in the Roughers' 4-0 win.
It was the first win of the season for the Roughers, who improved to 1-7.
Brody Bouher, Luke Chaffin and Dylan Leep each had one hit for Tahlequah. Chaffin doubled to left field to lead off the fifth inning. The Tigers left six runners on base and had their first six batters retired.
Muskogee, led by Caleb Webb’s two hits, scored twice in the opening frame off Tigers’ starter Eli Gibson and added one run apiece in the third and fourth innings.
In five innings, Gibson allowed two earned on seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Shaw Thornton pitched two scoreless innings of relief and did not give up a hit.
The Tigers will return to District 5A-4 play Monday when they take on Tulsa Will Rogers in Tulsa.
