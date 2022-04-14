Thursday was not a good day for local high school baseball teams from Sequoyah and Keys high schools. They both lost, one on the road, and one at home.
Keys Cougars treed by Spiro Bulldogs
The Keys Cougars made the long bus ride to Spiro, Thursday, only to be mauled by the host Bulldogs, 14-6,
Not that there weren’t bright spots in the game for the Cougars, because there were. For instance, center fielder Lane Taylor went yard, twice, in fact, and knocked in four of the Cougars’ six runs. Or that Cooper Hamilton had two stolen bases, or that the Cougars rapped out seven hits, including a pair of singles by Conner Lee, and a single each by Reed Trimble, Hamilton, and Grant Stricker.
On the mound, Trimble absorbed the loss, working four innings, giving up nine runs on 11 hits, walking none, and fanning six. Logan Little threw two innings, allowing five runs on four hits, walking two, and fanning one.
The Cougars scored first, a single run in the second inning, but Spiro responded with four in the bottom.
Keys put up another run in the third, but the Bulldogs retaliated with two.
Spiro scored three more in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth, matching the three the Cougars scored in the top of the sixth. The Cougars picked up one more run in the seven.
The Cougars take their 8-8 record on the road again Friday when they travel to Henryetta for a 1:00 p.m. game. They go to Checotah on Monday, then host Checotah in Keys Tuesday.
Indians clawed by Wildcats
Three batters into the Salina Wildcats lineup was all it took for Salina to be off and running away with a 10-0 victory over the Sequoyah Indians, Thursday. Salina’s inning-by-inning breakdown was three in the first, one in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
The Indians struggled in the field, as they made 10 errors in the game. Offensively, they also got just three hits, one each by Ehota Hummingbird, Sammie Girty, and Hayden Srewart. Isaac Hawzipka had a stolen base.
Bryce Hurd led off on the hill for the Indiars, working two and a third innings, giving up 10 runs on seven hits, issuing five free passes, and striking out one. Hawzipta worked two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits, he walked one and struck out none.
The Indians and Coach Eric Kirkpatrich are still looking for their first win in 11 outings.
