PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers blast Rogers behind Christian’s perfect game; Cougars drop first game

Tahlequah ended a four-game slide Monday with a convincing 30-0 win over Tulsa Will Rogers in Tulsa.
The Tigers, who fell to Vian, 14-12, Saturday in Tahlequah, collected 15 hits, walked 11 times and scored 21 of their runs in the second inning.
Eleven different players had at least one hit for Tahlequah, including four from leadoff hitter Tyler Joice, who went 4 for 4 with a team-high three runs scored and four RBIs.
Senior pitcher Tanner Christian tossed a three-inning perfect game that included six strikeouts. Christian, who also delivered two hits, including a triple, and knocked in three runs, struck out the side in the second inning and needed just 38 pitches to retire nine batters.
Caleb Davis, Shaw Thornton, Luke Chaffin, Race Stopp and Aiden Mapps each drove in a pair of runs, and joining Joice with three runs scored were Brody Bouher, Davis, Stopp, Dylan Leep, Parker Lane and Mapps.
Tahlequah opened with eight runs in the first inning and added a single run during the third.
In Saturday’s setback to Vian, Christian posted a team-high three hits and four RBIs. Christian and Bradley Pruitt both doubled, and Joice added two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Tigers had leads of 7-3 and 9-7 before Vian pushed across seven runs in the seventh inning.
The Wolverines collected 16 hits off five Tahlequah pitchers, including a team-high three hits from Diego Ramos. Ramos also drove in a game-high five runs.
Tahlequah, who improved to 4-7 and 2-3 in District 5A-4 under head coach Bret Bouher with Monday’s win, will host Rogers Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keys suffers first loss of the season: Vian handed Keys its first setback of the season Monday, defeating the Cougars, 9-2, in Vian.
Keys committed six errors and never led. Vian scored the game’s first eight runs and finished with 10 hits off Cougars’ pitchers Reed Trimble and Bronc Quetone.
Trimble led Keys with three hits from the top of the lineup, while Lane Tayler added a pair of singles. The Cougars, who closed with eight hits, had an RBI apiece from Trimble and Quetone. Rhett Walker and Grant Strickler each singled.
Vian was led by Destry Bethel’s three hits. Bethel knocked in two runs, and Nick Hughes produced a game-high three RBIs.
Trimble took the loss as the starting pitcher. Trimble gave up four unearned runs on four hits while striking out three and issuing three walks. In three innings of relief, Quetone allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits. Quetone registered one strikeout and walked three.
Joe Glass went the distance to earn the win for Vian. Glass, who threw 110 pitches, allowed two earned runs on eight hits. He tallied six strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Keys, who fell to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in District 3A-7 under head coach Nick Zodrow, and Vian will meet again Tuesday in Park Hill. The Wolverines are 10-5 and 4-1.
