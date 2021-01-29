Kylie Eubanks scored a game-high 24 points and was one of three players in double figures as Keys cruised to its ninth straight win Thursday, defeating Poteau, 55-46, in Poteau.
Eubanks had eight field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and went 6 for 10 from the free throw line. The junior guard scored 12 of her points over the final eight minutes.
The Class 3A No. 5 Lady Cougars were also sparked by Sierra Winkler and Ashlynn Berry. Winkler had 13 points on five field goals and two made free throws, and Berry followed with 11 points, seven of those coming during the third quarter.
Keys, now 15-1 overall on the season under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart, hasn’t lost since Jan. 12 when it suffered a 67-63 setback at 2A No. 11 Central Sallisaw. The two teams will meet again in Park Hill on Friday, Feb. 5.
Ashlyn Radomski added seven points for the Lady Cougars, who led Poteau, 28-23, at halftime. Keys extended its lead to 42-31 after three quarters.
The Lady Cougars host Oktaha Tuesday, Feb. 2 in a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Cougars record second straight win: Levi Williams put together another strong offensive performance for Keys Thursday in Poteau and helped lift the 3A No. 14 Cougars to a convincing 59-33 win.
Williams followed his 24-point performance in Keys’ 70-53 win over Westville Tuesday with 25 points Thursday. The senior forward, who also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, had nine field goals and went 7 for 9 from the foul line.
Guard Gage Barnes added 15 points, five assists and four steals for the Cougars, who improved to 12-4 under head coach Greg Barnes. Jacob Hall finished with six points, Lane Taylor had five, and Reed Trimble closed with four.
The two-game win streak comes after Keys suffered its first back-to-back setbacks of the season against Verdigris and Rejoice Christian. The Cougars will host 2A No. 16 Oktaha Tuesday, Feb. 2 in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.
Chuculate leads with 16 points in Hulbert win: Ethan Chuculate knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points as Hulbert got past Okay, 51-40, Thursday in Hulbert.
Chuculate scored 10 of his points and canned two of his 3s during the third quarter. The 2A No. 12 Riders also received 11 points from senior forward Gabe Lewis, who had four field goals and went 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
Hulbert led 25-15 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 38-28 advantage.
The Riders, 11-4 overall under head coach Jordan Hill, will host Westville Tuesday, Feb. 2 in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.
The Lady Riders snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday by defeating Okay, 36-22, in Hulbert. Hulbert was coming off consecutive losses to Westville, Vian and Porter.
The Lady Riders are 5-13 under first-year head coach Joseph McClure. They will host Westville Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.