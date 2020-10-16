Prep football recap: Tigers top Zebras; Cougars fall

Tahlequah picked up its biggest win so far this season Thursday, defeating Claremore, 37-7, in a complete performance at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, who never trailed and jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, received a game-high 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns from junior running back Malik McMurtrey.
Tahlequah junior quarterback Tyler Joice completed 8 of 10 passes for 135 yards and had a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Tanner Christian in the third quarter. Joice also added 31 rushing yards and had a 1-yard TD run.
The Tigers, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in District 5A-4 under head coach Brad Gilbert, were also stellar on defense. They limited the Zebras to 197 total yards with 69 of those coming on Claremore's only score, and held them to 78 rushing yards. Senior defensive back Qua'shon Leathers and junior linebacker Eli McWilliams each had an interception.
Tahlequah totaled 373 yards, 238 on the ground. Senior receiver Kobey Baker had four catches for 51 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run, and McMurtrey had two receptions for 60 yards.
The Tigers will travel to Glenpool (2-5, 1-3) Friday, Oct. 23 in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Keys comes up short at Roland: The Cougars saw their two-game win streak snapped Thursday in a 21-14 road loss to Roland.
Roland broke a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter on a touchdown after Keys had a bad snap on a punt return. Roland capitalized on a short field, needing to go just 20 yards for the game-winning points.
Keys, who overcame a 14-6 halftime deficit, dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in District 2A-5 under first-year head coach Adam Hass.
The Cougars will host Spiro (5-1, 3-1) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 23 at Jerry Hood Field in Park Hill.
