In the wild, cougars will overcome wildcats on sheer strength alone. The Keys Cougars basically did the same thing to the Salina Wildcats Thursday night in the Chouteau Tournament. The Cougars dominated throughout, coming away with a resounding 51-26 victory.
The first quarter was actually a toss-up, with both teams only mustering eight points. Then came the second period. Key dumped in 14 points, but, more importantly, they held Salina to a single bucket, two points.
The Cougars followed that up with a 12-6 third quarter, and iced the victory cake with a 17-10 fourth.
What is astounding is that eight Cougars scored, but only one, Reed Trimble, scored in double figures, and he just barely did, netting 10 points. The team effort included an eight point performance by Lane Taylor, seven points each by Michael Mose and Trenton Nichold, six points each by Levi Hood and Josiah Wolff, five points by Colton Combs, and two by Austin Davis.
"We were solid team defense and controlled the boards well," Keys Coach Greg Barnes said. "We had good movement on offense, and attacked the paint well.
"We are 8-3," he added. The Cougars play Verdigris Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.
Short-handed Indians fall to Locust Grove: The Sequoyah Indians, already short-handed, had even less Thursday, when they faced, and lost to, the Locust Grove Pirates in the Jay Tournament, 75-28.
Already reeling from the loss of their two top scorers, Kellan Holmes and Alex Elizondo, the Indians were also without the services of Kobe Rider, and several others. In fact, only eight Indians suited up for the game.
Locust Grove jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, with the Indians' only points coming on a trey by senior Jayden Harvey.
Jalen Handle and Tyrell Pritchett accounted for the Indians' only points in the second period, six, each one nailing a three-pointer. By halftime, Locust Grove had bludgeoned the lead to 41-9.
The second half was more of the same, with Locust Grove outscoring the Indians 23-12, and 11-7 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Pritchett knocked down seven points in the third period, bringing him to a team-high for the game with 10. Brody Young got two points in the third, and added a pair of free throws in the fourth, finishing with four.
Jeremiah Robbins got in on the scoring in the final period, nailing one from downtown to end with three. Harvey made a basket and a free throw in the third, added a basket in the fourth to finish with eight. Handle rounded out the scoring with three.
Locust Grove drilled 11 three-pointers, and were 4-of-9 from the free throw line.
The Indians finished with five treys, and were a respectable 4-of-7 at the charity stripe.
The Indians will continue in the Jay Tournament Friday at 11:30 a.m. against the Kansas Comets.
