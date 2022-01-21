The Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders are participating in the Mounds Tournament this weekend.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the Hulbert boys had not played for almost two weeks. It showed Thursday at the Mounds Tournament when the Riders dropped a 64-44 game to the Porter Pirates.
Porter raced out to a quick 21-4 lead in the first period, and ran it on up to 38-12 advantage by halftime. Tanner Vaughn and Adam Hinkle accounted for the Riders' four points in the first, each scoring a basket.
Vaughn added a trey in the second quarter, while Adam Logan made a basket and a free throw, and David Jacobs was 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.
Jacobs threw in a couple of baskets and a free throw in the third period, Vaughn, the only Riders to score in every quarter, and to finish in double figures with 10, made two points in the quarter, and Adam Hinkle got into the scoring column with two points as well.
Porter, though, jacked in 17 more points, and pushed the widening gap to 55-21 going into the final stanza.
The fourth was Hulbert's best, as the Riders outscored Porter 12-7, but it was far too little, far too late. Vaughn added his final three points in the quarter, Lucas Blackmon got on the scoreboard with a trey, Braxton Foster joined the scoring with a pair of free throws, Trevor Mullins also jumped into the scoring with a basket, and Logan added a basket. Vaughn finished with 10, Jacobs had seven, Logan added five, Hinkle scored four, Blackmon tossed in three, and Foster and Mullins each finished with two.
Hulbert Coach Jordan Hill said he was disappointed in his boys' performance in the first half. "We stepped it up in the second half but it wasn't enough to get the win," Hill said.
"We are still nursing injuries and fighting COVID. We have two starters out until next Friday," he said.
The Riders defeated Summit Christian, 55-47, on Friday.
Hulbert girls bounce back: The Hulbert girls ran into a buzzsaw named Wewoka, Thursday at the Mounds Tournament. Wewoka jumped out to a quick, early lead, and built on it throughout, eventually posting a 66-25 victory over the Lady Riders.
To the Lady Riders' credit, they were coming off a hard-fought win over Cave Springs on Tuesday, and weren't fully in control of their own capabilities.
Wewoka jumped out to a 22-8 lead in the first period. By halftime, the lead had grown to 39-12.The third period went to Wewoka, too, 22-9, starting the fourth quarter with Hulbert trailing 61-21.
Wewoka won that quarter too, 5-4, to end the game at 66-25.
Seven Lady Riders contributed to the scoring, led by Gabby Cook with seven, and Lily Brown with six on a pair of treys in the first half.
Brea Lamb finished with four, Nevaeh Smith had three, Calan Teague and Hayley Smith each scored two, and Maddy Potts added one.
On Friday, only three Lady Riders scored in Friday's contest, but it was enough to push the Hulbert girls to a 32-27 victory over Regent Prep, Friday in the Mounds Tournament.
Brea Lamb, who has been struggling as of late, got untracked on Friday, scoring six in the first quarter, four in the second, four in the third, and three in the fourth to lead Hulbert with 19 points.
Gabby Cook also nailed a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Lady Riders to a 12-10 lead.
Lamb scored all four of the second period Hulbert points, but the Lady Riders' defense also held Regent Christian to four, leaving the Lady riders with a 16-14 halftime lead.
The Lady Riders put distance between themselves and the Regent Christian girls with an 8-2 third quarter, fueled by Lambs four, and a basket each by Cook and Nevaeh Smith.
Regent attempted a comeback in the final eight minutes, winning the quarter 11-8, but it wasn't enough, and the Lady Riders came away with the five point victory.
Lamb had the only fourth quarter basket for Hulbert, and added a free throw for her game-high 17. Cook made three free throws in the last frame, and finished with 11. Smith added a pair of charity tosses in the last quarter, and finished with four.
The Lady Riders are now 6-9 going into the final day of the tournament.
Cougars fall to Verdigris: The Keys Cougars faced a "...very good Verdigris team," Keys Coach Greg Barnes said, and lost, 50-38.
They will attempt to get back into the winning column on Saturday at 4:30 in the Chouteau Tournament, facing the loser of the Westville-Rejoice Christian game.
The Cougars got off to a slow start, with Verdigris opening with a 21-10 lead in the first quarter.
Verdigris won both the second and third quarters as well, 11-8, and 12-7, respectively.
That gave the Cougars a 44-25 deficit to attempt to overcome in eight minutes, and try they did. They poured in 13 points in the fourth quarter, while holding Verdigris to six, but only gaining seven still put them 12 points short.
Garin Barnes led the Cougars with 11 points, and was helped by Lane Taylor and Reed Trimble, each with eight, Levi Hood with six, Michael Mose with four, and Josiah Wolff with one.
"Verdigris is a good team with a 6'8 guy in the middle that can play," Barnes said. "Brant Teague hit six threes for them in the first half. We held him scoreless in the second half.
"I thought we continued to battle the whole night. We were good at the free throw line, we just need to get there more," he said. "Garin (Barnes' son) had 11 tonight. That's his season high. The Cougars are now 8-4.
Lady Indians race to victory over Metro Christian: The Sequoyah Lady Indians came from a three-point deficit in the first quarter to claim a 14-point victory over Metro Christian, 57-43, Friday in the Jay Tournament.
Metro jumped out to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Indians came alive in the second.
You can't say the Lady Indians were consistent in their scoring. They scored 14 in the first, 14 in the second, 14 in the third, and 15 in the fourth.
By halftime, they held a slim 28-26 lead. The end of the third period had Sequoyah in the lead 42-34. The icing on the cake came with a 15-9 fourth quarter.
Freshman point guard Emmary Elizondo was, in basketball vernacular, was out of her mind, scoring points from all over the floor, and leading all scorers with 25.
Annaston Brown added 11 points, and senior Harley Culie finished with 10. Shailey Hair finished with six, Corey Folsum had three, and Rayna Falcon finished with two.
