The Sequoyah basketball teams finished their part of the Jay Tournament Saturday, with both teams posting victories. The Lady Indians finished fifth in the tournament with a 38-28 win over Jay, while the Indians finished seventh, also defeating Jay, 67-41.
Annaston Brown scores 19 points in Lady Indians' win: The Lady Indians jumped out to a quick 9-point lead, besting Jay 13-4 in the first eight minutes. Annaston Brown accounted for seven of the 13, while Rylee Bush and Corey Folsum tacked on the other six with a trey each.
The Lady Indians added to their lead in the second period, outscoring Jay 11-8, giving them a comfortable 25-12 advantage at halftime. Brown added a pair of downtowners in the quarter, Emmary Elizondo scored three the old fashioned way, and Harley Culie made a basket.
The two teams played even-up at 8-8 in the third, with Elizondo and Brown each recording a three-pointer, and Folsum adding a deuce.
Jay had its third straight eight-point quarter in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Indians 8-6, pulling to within 10 as the final buzzer sounded. Brown and Kylee Marshall each logged a trey for Sequoyah.
Brown led all scorers with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Elizondo finished with six, Folsum had five, Bush and Marshall each ended with three, and Culie finished with two.
The Lady Indians only had two shots from the free throw line, and made one of those. Jay, on the other hand, shot 14 free throws, making nine, but the discrepancy didn't make any difference in the game. The Lady Indians' overall play was too much for Jay.
Tyrell Pritchett carries Indians with 34 points: The Indians, still without the services of several players, including, but not limited to Kellan Holmes, Alex Elizondo, and Kobe Rider, found a way to beat the hosts of the Jay Tournament, the Jay Bulldogs, rather convincingly, 67-41.
That was getting a player back who's been out most of the season, and strong, steady play from an established senior, and some three-point shooting from a couple other Indians. That is correct. Only four Indians scored in the game, but one, Tyrell Pritchett, took up much of the slack with 34 points, and Jayden Harvey powering home 19. Jalen Handle added a trio of three-pointers, and Jeremiah Robbins scored five points in the third period.
The first quarter was rather mild, with Sequoyah besting Jay 9-6. The Indians exploded in the second, however, with 27 points, while holding Jay to 11. Pritchett had 12 points in the period, Harvey added nine, and Handle, who hit a three in the first quarter, nailed two more in the second.
a straight-up third, 17-17, kept the gap the same, a 52-34 Sequoyah lead. Harvey and Pritchett each scored six in the period, and Robbins added his five.
The final eight minutes was nearly all Pritchett. Harvey made a couple of free throws, and Pritchett scored the other 12 points of the quarter. On the other end of the floor, the Indians held Jay to seven points.
The Sequoyah team will travel the short distance to Keys for games this Friday.
Cougars take third place: In the boys' game for third place in the Chouteau Tournament, Saturday, the Key Cougars started slow, and never really got untracked until the fourth, but managed to eke out a 41-33 victory over Rejoice Christian.
The Cougars could only muster seven points at the start, less than a point per minute. However, they held RC to a mere three.
The second period was more of the same, with both teams netting seven points, and Keys took a 14-10 lead into halftime. Up till then, Garin Barnes was the Cougars leading scorer with six, all on threes. No one else on the Keys team had more than two.
Rejoice began keying on Barnes in the second half, and Levi Hood took up the slack. Hood scored a nine of the Cougars' third period points, whie he and his teammates held RC to six
Five Cougars scored in the final eight minutes, with Trenton Nichols, Jagger Hall, and Reed Trimble each scoring four in various ways. Nichols had a trey and a free throw, Hall made two baskets, and Trimble was 4-of-4 at the charity stripe. Hood and Lane Taylor each had a basket and a free throw.
Hood finished with high point honors for the Cougars with 12. Nichols, Barnes, and Trimble each added six, Taylor scored five, Hal tossed in four, and Michael Mose rounded out the scoring with two.
"We are 9-4," Keys coach Greg Barnes said. "We were sluggish on offense in the first half.
"Garin hit a couple of threes, and our defense was outstanding," he said. "We contested their shooters extremely well, and Lane Taylor kept their point guard from getting penetration.
"Levi Hood carried us in the third quarter with our only 9 points scored that quarter," he added. "When they made a run in the 4th, Trenton hit Lane for a backdoor layup and Reed was big at the free throw line to hold on."
Hood was named to the All-Tournament team.
Keys will visit Westville Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Riders' comeback falls short: The Hulbert Lady Riders fought and clawed their way through the final three quarters of the consolation game of the Mounds Tournament. However, it was a disastrous first period that made the difference in a 57-44 loss to Summit Christian.
The Lady Riders won the second, third, and fourth periods, 13-10, 8-6, and 13-12, respectively. But falling behind 29-10 in the first proved too big of a spread to overcome.
On a very positive note, the Lady Riders were 12-of-16 from the charity stripe, for highschoolers, if pretty good in anyone's book.
With no seniors on the team, the Lady Riders are to be considered a young team, and whatever they can't get done this season, will probably happen next year.
Meanwhile, they'll continue to play as best they can, winning some and losing some.
Saturday night, an unfortunate slow start didn't allow the victory. Brea Lamb, however, did pump in 17 points to lead the Lady Riders. Gabby Cook, who normally knocks down double figures, was held to eight. Alison Cole finished with six, Choe White and Nevaeh Smith each scored four, Dillin Stilwell added three, and Maddy Potts finished with two.
"The girls' effort was good today," Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. "The first quarter was the difference in the game. "Summit shot it well from three today," he said. "Our effort was good, but when a team makes shots like Summit did today, it's tough to overcome.
"I am proud of all of my girls for playing hard and fighting back," McClure said. "We will be ready to go on Monday night!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.