Monday was a good day for two local high school baseball teams, the Hulbert Riders and the Keys Cougars, as both teams hit the road, and came home winners.
Hulbert traveled to Watts, took care of business early, and collected a 15-0 victory.
Keys visited Checotah, and in the ensuing catfight between the Cougars and the Wildcats, the Cougars outscored their hosts, 15-10.
The Hulbert Riders: playing without two of their starters, Gabby Cook and Aidan Longan, still took care of business early on Watts Hill. The first four batters doubled, doubled, tripled, and walked. Before the home team ever got to bat, the Riders had a 4-0 lead.
They extended it to 8-0 in the second inning on a combination of hits, walks, hit batsmen, and errors, then completed the run-rule requirement in the third by adding seven more runs, while holding Watts scoreless.
Ethan Reese led the offensive charge with three hits, including a triple, and had four RBIs. Nathan Rowan had a triple and two runs batted in, Trrrenton Hess knocked in a couple of runs on two hits, including a double. Ethan Thompson, who was also the winning pitcher, had an RBI on a double in the first inning, Tyler Simpson also had a double, Hank Jackson had a hit and an RBI, Wyatt Tedder had a hit and two RBIs, and Dusty Tedder had a hit and a run batted in.
Thompson worked the first two innings on the hill, giving up just three free passes while striking out five. Simpson threw the third inning in a mop-up role, fanning one.
The Riders next game will be Thursday, at home, against Liberty. Gametime is set for 4:00 p.m.
The Keys Cougars: took a couple of innings to get off the bus, but when they did, they really did. In the top of the third inning, the Cougars exploded for four runs, taking advantage of a plethora of errors by Checotah, and a lone single by Reed Trimble.
Their lead began evaporating in the bottom of the third when Checotah plated three runs, then totally vanished when Checotah added three more in the fourth. Both teams scored once in the fifth, bringing the score to 8-5, Checotah.
In the sixth, the Cougars finally put a few hits together, including a single by Trimble, an RBI single by Cooper Hamilton, and an RBI double by Lane Taylor to pull the Cougars to within one, 8-7.
In the top of the seventh inning, some Cougars â€œworeâ€� a pitch, some drew walks, some were on the receiving end of Checotah errors, some singled, and one, Logan Little, doubled, stirring up the dust in the infield as Cougars rounded the bases. When the dust had settled, the Keys bunch had sent eight runners across the plate, and on the scoreboard was a brilliant 15 on the Keys side, and eight on Checotahâ€™s side. Checotah managed to get two more in the bottom of the final inning, but the Wildcats were still five runs short.
Trenton Nichols had four hits and three RBIs, Taylor had two hits, including a double, and three runs batted in.. Conner Lee had two hits, including a two-bagger, and two runs knocked in, and Hamilton and Drew Morgans each had a couple of RBIs.
Bruce Miller was the starting pitcher for Keys, working four innings, allowing seven runs on four hits and four walks, and struck out six. Nichols came on in the fifth, and was the winning pitcher. Nichols worked three innings, giving up three runs, on two hits and two walks, and fanning none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.