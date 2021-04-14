PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Tigers win Pryor Invitational; THS tennis players earn all-conference

The Tahlequah girls track team capture the Pryor Invitational championship Tuesday behind strong performance from Emily Morrison, Lily Couch and McKenna Hood.
The Lady Tigers finished 118 points and place ahead of Lincoln Christian (94) and Pryor (91) in the team standings.
Morrison won a pair of individual titles. The sophomore took top honors in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17 seconds, and won the high jump event with a result of 5-00.00.
Couch had a first and second place finish. The junior claimed the 1600 meter run title, running a time of 5:27.45. It was the best time in the 1600 meter in Class 5A this season. Couch was second in the 800 meter with a time of 2:32.26.
Hood had the state's second best time behind Couch in the 1600 meter. The freshman finished second with a time of 5:29.21.
Emma Maxwell was second in the 3200 meter run with a 13:37.77, and Tatum Havens placed third in the high jump event with a result of 4-08.00.
The 4x800 meter relay team (Couch, Hood, Havens and Maxwell) finished second with a time of 10:22.95.
The Tahlequah boys placed sixth as a team. The team championship went to Lincoln Christian, who finished with 128 points. The Tigers had 47 points.
Jack McKee had a second place finish in the 3200 meter run, closing with a time of 10:53.68. Trae Baker was second in the 1600 meter run (4:50.38), and the 4x800 meter relay team was also second (8:37.41).
THS tennis players shine: Five Tahlequah tennis players earned Metro Lakes All-Conference honors. Senior Trenton Miller was also named the Metro Lakes Conference Player of the Year after placing second in No. 1 Singles at the Metro Lakes Conference Tournament.
Jaden Carroll and Blake Boer placed third in No. 1 Doubles and earned all-conference honors, and Anthony Thompson was also all-conference in No. 2 Doubles. Brice Miggelto took third in No. 2 Singles.
Morgan Pack paced the Lady Tigers with a consulation championship and was named all-conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.