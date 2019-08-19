Prep Softball Roundup

Vian 17, Keys 5
The Lady Cougars controlled the game through the first two innings of play before the Lady Wolverines scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Keys hit four singles in the bottom of the first inning. Reagan Hammons hit a ground out that led to the Lady Cougars’ first run from Laine Forrest. Trinity Ward and Maggie Phillips each scored a run in back-to-back plays to earn a 3-1 lead ending the opening inning.
Keys had a 4-2 lead entering the third inning, but Vian went on a hitting streak that the Lady Cougars were unable to recover from. Vian controlled the rest of the game allowing only one run to Keys.
The Lady Cougars earned eight hits. Phillips struck out the Lady Wolverines four times to go along with her lone hit and run. Ward led the team with three hits.
Keys is 0-7 after the loss to Vian and will be looking for its first win in upcoming games against Webber Falls and Salina Thursday in the Chouteau Tournament.
Wilburton 23, Hulbert 0
The Lady Diggers’ strong opening inning was too much for the Lady Riders to overcome. Wilburton scored 13 runs in the opening inning and gave Hulbert three quick outs.
The Lady Riders only base appearances came on a double from Kileigh Smith and a player hit by a pitch.
Hulbert falls to 4-5 after the loss to Wilburton. The Lady Riders will look to bounce back when they host Colcord at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
