PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Hulbert, Keys athletes advance to state

Hulbert multi-sport athlete Lilly Chambers decided to take on a golf challenge for the first time in her career, and it paid off as Chambers advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament.
Chambers, who had never played a competitive round of golf before March 29, became the first Hulbert golfer to make it to state since 2013. She shot a 110 in a 2A East Regional Tournament at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian last week to qualify as an individual.
Chambers will compete in the state tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Cimarron Golf Club in Guthrie. She will tee off with Liz Lake (Rejoice Christian), Lizzie Woolman (Nowata) and Kelsey Motley (Crowder).
Prior to the regional tournament, Chambers placed 14th in the Hilldale Tournament at Muskogee Golf Club in her first tournament and was fifth at the Canadian Tournament.
Chambers is also a member of the Lady Riders’ basketball and softball teams.
Hulbert track athletes shine: Hulbert seniors Amaris Keener, Carlie Carey and Jacob Beall each had top three finishes last week at a Class 2A East Regional Meet in Okemah and advanced to the state track and field meet.
Keener ran a 13.42 in the 100 meter dash to place third, Carey was second in the shot put with a 31-04.00, and Beall took third in the shot put with a 43-11.00.
The state meet is Friday, May 7 at Ardmore High School.
Keys golf teams move on to state: The Keys girls and boys golf teams have both qualified for the Class 2A State Tournaments.
The Cougars finished fourth as a team Monday in a Class 2A East Regional at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian. They ended with a score of 705.
Isaac Latta was third in the individual standings to pace Keys. Latta shot two rounds of 78 to finish with a 156.
Reed Trimble shot a 89-88-177, Evan Harkreader followed with a 95-87-182, Trevor Kirk shot a 102-88-190, and Jackson Tarrance finished at 106-100-206.
The Lady Cougars advanced to state last week after finishing third as a team with a score of 395 in an East Regional at Arrowhead.
Keys was paced by Sidney Keller’s 91, which was good for sixth overall in the individual standings. Asia Perry was seven strokes behind Keller with a 98, Carlee Gideon shot a 100, Lily Massingall closed with a 106, and Jaycee Gideon shot a 121.
The Lady Cougars will begin state tournament play Wednesday at Cimarron Golf Club in Guthrie.
Keys track and field athletes advance to state: Two Keys relay teams and three individuals earned berths in the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet after strong performances Friday at a regional meet in Checotah.
Senior Nate Fields will compete in two events at state. In the regional meet, Field placed second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.09. He was third in the 110 meter hurdles with a result of 16.70.
Freshman Taylor Petree and junior Sierra Winkler advanced for the Lady Cougars. Petree was fifth in the 3200 meter run (13:06.17), and Winkler was sixth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:31.29.
The girls 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams both finished third to advance to state. The 4x200 ran a 1:53.45, and the 4x400 ran a 4:24.82.
The state meet will be Friday, May 7 at Catoosa High School.
