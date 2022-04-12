A nine run first inning by the Roland Rangers was all the home team needed Monday, to put to rest any ideas the visiting Keys Cougars might have had about winning. The final score was not in the Cougars' favor, 16-3 Roland.
The Cougars pushed a run across in the top of the first inning when back-to-back-to-back singles by Reed Trimble, Bronc Quetone, and Cooper Hamilton, then Logan Little "wore" one, allowing Trimble to score.
Roland came to bat, and promptly began to stir things up. When the dust settled, a series of singles and doubles by Roland, coupled by a few walks, some Keys errors, and a few other assorted events had let nine Roland runs to cross the plate.
In the top of the second frame, with two outs, Trimble walked, and advanced to second on a wayward pickoff attempt. Quetone singled, and the speedy Trimble scored all the way from second.
Roland added two runs in the third, and five more in the fourth, totaling 16. In the top of the fifth, Hamilton was hit by a pitch, Lane Taylor walked, Little walked, juicing the bases, then Lee was awarded first base on a catcher's interference call, forcing Hamilton home for the final tally, 16-3 Roland. Quetone was the only Cougar with more than one hit, collecting two singles, knocking in one.
Trimble and Trenton Nichols combined on the mound, allowing 16 runs, on 10 hits, six bases-on-balls, and striking out five.
The Cougars fall to 7-7 for the season. They are scheduled to host Roland Tuesday evening, weather permitting.
Sequoyah stays winless: The Sequoyah Indians made the long bus trip to Vinita, Monday, only to be pummeled by the Vinita Hornets in a day-night doubleheader, 14-0, and 11-1.
In game one, Vinita scored early and often, putting two on the board in the first, five in the second, six in the third, and one in the fifth.
Unfortunately for the Indians, their offensive bright spot was a single by Echota Hummingbird in the first inning. Two other Indians reached base in the game, Connor Lauhban on a walk, and Sammie Girty getting hit by a pitch.
Indian pitching had problems as well. The trio of Hummingbird, Brody Young, and Isaac Hawzipta worked a total of five innings, allowing 14 runs on 12 hits, giving up 10 free passes, and fanning five.
In the nightcap, things weren't that much different. The Indians' lone run came in the third, when Hawzipta reached on an error, then advanced to second on another error. Bryce Hurd doubled, scoring Hawzipta.
Vinita, meanwhile, had scored twice in the first, and twice in the second. The Hornets added seven more in the bottom of the third, for the final score, 11-1.
Hurd had the only hit for the Indians, a double. Defensively, the Indians committed four errors. Hurd and Hayden Stewart shared pitching duties. Hurd worked two and one-third innings, gave up 10 runs on seven hits, walked four, and fanned one. Stewart worked two-thirds of an inning, being charged with one run on three hits, walking one and striking out one.
The Indians are still looking for their first victory of the season, standing at 0-10 as they prepare to play Salina on Thursday.
