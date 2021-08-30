After putting a wrap on preseason camp Saturday with an intrasquad scrimmage at Doc Wadley Stadium, Northeastern State released its first two-deep depth chart Monday.
The RiverHawks, who open their season Saturday, Sept. 4 when they host Emporia State in a 6 p.m. kickoff, are looking to snap a 24-game losing streak under head coach J.J. Eckert.
Notable starters returning in their same roles on offense from 2019 include quarterback Jacob Medrano, receiver Mark Wheeland, tight end Matt Amos and left tackle Madison Wrather. Sophomore receiver Kaleb Fellers and sophomore running back Isaiah Davis, two other starters announced Monday, also played significant roles in 2019.
Medrano, a sophomore and Muskogee High School product, started the final eight games of the 2019 season. He completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 1,027 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Against Tarleton State in a March exhibition game, Medrano went 10- 19 for 104 yards and threw one interception.
Wheeland, a junior, returns as NSU’s leading receiver. He finished 2019 with 34 receptions for 520 yards and found the end zone three times. The Haskell product had two catches for 89 yards, including a 76-yard reception, against Tarleton.
Davis is the team’s top returning rusher. As a freshman, Davis had one start and played in all games where he rushed for 214 yards on 50 carries (4.3 yards per carry) with one TD. Fellers played in six games as a freshman and had two grabs for 20 yards.
Wrather, a junior who has 22 starts in his career, will anchor a young offensive line that also includes freshman Micah Davis (left guard), redshirt-freshman Logan Furnish (center), redshirt-freshman Mathew Harker (right guard) and senior Nick Paul (right tackle) penciled in as starters.
The other projected starter is receiver Dashawn Williams, a junior transfer from Kilgore College.
The defense will have more new faces in 2021. Contributors from 2019 on the two-deep include sophomore cornerback Triumphant Olatunji, junior linebacker Brady Kropp and junior cornerback Taoheed Karim. Junior defensive end and captain Damani Carter is currently out for week one.
Olatunji, who played in 10 games in 2019 and registered four tackles, has been named a starter. Other defensive backs listed as starters include senior cornerback Bryce Brown, who played three seasons at Oklahoma State, sophomore strong safety Jordan Lamotte, and junior free safety Marques Williams. Brown was a standout against Tarleton, recording eight tackles, one interception and one pass breakup, while Olatunji finished with eight tackles and had a pass breakup.
Starters on the defensive line are freshman and Tahlequah High School product Blake Corn at defensive end, freshman defensive end Jarveon Williams, junior defensive tackle Christian Wills and redshirt-freshman defensive tackle Jamie Cortez. Corn had 10 total tackles, was in on a quarterback sack and had one interception against Tarleton.
Starting linebackers are junior Marco Garcia and redshirt-freshman Trae Hampton. Hampton collected six total tackles against Tarleton.
Sophomore John Klump has been named the starter at the hawk position.
Senior punter Tim Davis also returns. Davis punted 96 times, averaging 34.9 yards in 2019. Davis had 10 50-plus yard punts and had 14 land inside the 20-yard line. Redshirt-freshman Tyler Crawford, a University of Nebraska transfer and Broken Arrow High School product, is the starting kicker.
Positive vibes: The RiverHawks made their biggest strides of the preseason in their final week and closed with a productive intrasquad scrimmage Saturday evening.
NSU head coach J.J. Eckert was most pleased with the play of his defense and the overall energy.
The defense forced three turnovers, recorded three quarterback sacks, had a pair of fourth down stops, and blocked a field goal attempt. It limited the offense to 2.4 yards per carry on the ground.
Junior defensive tackle Ian McCullough, redshirt-freshman defensive end Zion Carter-Bryant and freshman defensive tackle Draven Ybarra each posted a sack, and freshman defensive back Kendall Akins had an interception.
On the offensive side, the quarterbacks completed 21 of their 36 pass attempts for 270 yards with a touchdown. Junior running back Keon Moore led all rushers with 84 yards on 10 carries. Moore also got into the end zone once.
“We didn’t do a very good job [on offense],” Eckert said. “But give credit to the defense. They ran to the football, played with great effort, obviously tackled well and had a lot of emotion.”
The final week of camp was a grind. Now, NSU turns its attention to game week and opponent Emporia State.
“This was the hardest week,” Eckert said. “The first week when you start everybody’s all juiced up. The second week you’re looking forward to the first scrimmage. The third week is the hardest because you’re out here going through the same stuff, repetitive things. We were able, I think, to get a lot of good things accomplished this week. The special teams looked better this week, and I think our tackling was significantly better.”
