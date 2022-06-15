Tahlequah will be without the flash it's had over the last several years at running back in 2022.
But there is steadiness and experience returning with senior Josh Munoz and junior Darryn Spahr.
The duo combined to give the Tigers a solid two-three punch behind the departed Malik McMurtrey, who's now at Northeastern State.
McMurtrey, like Dae Dae Leathers before him, was a game changer at the position for two seasons as a starter. He rushed for 832 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, and had nine touchdowns in his final season, which was shortened due to injury. McMurtrey also had eight receptions for 128 yards with a score.
Munoz and Spahr will give the Tigers more north and south style runners, and a physical brand.
"With those two coming back -- Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr -- we kind of have an understanding of what we've got," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. "They're not guys that are going to break 60 and 70 yard runs, but what they will give us is a physicaliness between the tackles.
"Josh Munoz is 5-foot-10, 204 and Darryn Spahr's 5-10, 197 pounds, so they're going to bring a different element, more so than what we've had in the past from guys like Malik and Dae Dae.
Spahr was third on the team in rushing as a sophomore, behind McMurtrey and the also-departed Tyler Joice at quarterback. He finished with 353 yards on 64 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
Sparh had his top performance with McMurtrey on the sideline when he rushed for a career-high 104 yards on 19 carries against Collinsville in the regular season finale. He also ran for 70 yards with a touchdown against Tulsa Memorial, 64 yards against Tulsa McClain, and 49 yards with a pair of touchdowns, including one from 28 yards out, against Sallisaw.
Munoz finished his junior campaign with 244 yards on 40 attempts, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He found the end zone three times. Munoz rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries against Sallisaw.
"Josh has some lateral movements and he's got some elusiveness," Gilbert said. "It's just going to be a little bit different than what we've had before, and there's nothing wrong with that. Josh and Darryn are bringing some elements that we haven't had, so it's going to be kind of nice. They're both experienced to a degree. They're not as experienced as what Malik was heading into last year, but that's okay. It's a position where they both have a good grasp and understanding of. We're excited about the style they're going to bring.
"We're doing some things systematically that are going to play to their strengths. We've seen a lot of teams with running backs like what we'll have…chew up a lot of yards, and that's what they've got to understand. They're going to have to stay true to the scheme. They're not trying to hit the home run where we lost two yards. They've got to stay true to what's been called, but with that, if they stay patient and learn how to run within our system, they're going to have opportunities there for big gains."
Others who could get opportunities in the backfield are Josh Richardson, Caden Waits, Jeremiah Walton and Merrick Combs. Sophomore Beckett Robinson, who is primarily a receiver and could also see snaps at quarterback, is another option.
"Right now all of those guys are so far from where [Sparh and Munoz] are, but there is ability in all of them," Gilbert said. "They just have a lot of ground to make up right now. Beckett will play at tailback at times, there's no question that we're going to do that. He's a guy that's going to give us an element and can be a home run kind of guy."
