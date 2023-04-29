Stumbling into a classroom had a lasting ripple effect on Fort Gibson’s Jim Harman.
After graduating from Fort Gibson High School in 1942, Harman wandered into a Fish and Wildlife class, liked it, and decided to make it his life’s work.
For 30 years, Harman worked in the Fish and Wildlife Service, managing wildlife refuges all over the western half of the United States. After his retirement, he never lost his love for wildlife.
He said the last bald eagle nest spotted in Oklahoma was in 1927. In the early 1980s, the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville was able to get bald eagle eggs from Florida, the only state where eagles were thriving. When eggs are removed from the nests, the eagles lay new eggs to replace them, so the Florida eagle population was not harmed.
The Sutton Center would bring the eggs back to Oklahoma, and hatch them in specially built hatching towers where the newly-hatched eaglets would never come in contact with, or even see a human. When they reached fledging age, 72 days, and were able to fly, they were released.
The Eagles were still able to come back in the evening, where they were fed until they were able to find food themselves since they had no adult eagles to teach them.
In 1990, Harman heard about the reintroduction of bald eagles to Oklahoma, and through a friend, found out about a nest near Fort Gibson Dam.
They reported the nest and found out the Sutton Center was looking for people to help spot new nests, and monitor the existing nests.
“That was in 1990,” Harman said. “I’ve been doing this ever since.”
That first nest was on the island at Flower’s Creek and is still there. The original nest was destroyed in a windstorm, and several others have been destroyed, as well, but each year, a pair of bald eagles build a new nest in the same area.
Recently, Harman took a small group with him as he made his rounds monitoring nests. One of the places he took the group to was Flower’s Creek.
“This particular nest is three years old,” said Harman. “It might be the same pair of eagles, or possibly one of the mates, usually the male, something happened to him, and the female remated.”
He said the first nest in 1990 was made by a five-year-old female that mated with a four-year-old male. He said the nest at Flower’s Creek has always been his favorite.
“I’ve seen so much activity here, like watching the adults bringing food to the nest,” said Harman. “Or watching them run down ducks and catch ducks, or seeing them catch a fish that’s so large they can’t fly away with it and have to tow it to land.”
Bald eagles normally nest along the river, about one and a half to two miles apart. However, Harman took the group to the Johnny Seward Farm which is about two miles from the river.
“This couple nested for two years over along the Verdigris River,” said Harman. “Maybe there was some kind of disturbance there, or something. They moved here five years ago and have been quite successful with their nesting here.”
Seward said they will see the adult eagles literally flying right above them.
“They don’t even pay any attention to us,” said Seward. “We don’t seem to bother them at all. I guess they just kinda get used to it.”
Harman said he monitors 20 nests, ranging from Proctor to Checotah, and from Wagoner to Gore.
“That’s my territory,” he said. “I try to go out three times a week, and monitor five nests each time.”
He takes notes of what he observes, then reports it to his team captain. At the end of the nesting season, all the notes are compiled and reported to the Sutton Avian Research Center.
Harman said some eagles will lay their eggs in early November, and some as late as early February.
“That’s nature’s way of keeping the population going,” he said. “If they all laid their eggs at the same time, then a major weather aberration happened, it would wipe all the fledgling out for that year.”
It takes 34 days from the day the first egg is laid until the hatch. The female eagle, who is fertile for about 30 years, will lay an egg every four days, and normally lays two or three eggs.
The baby birds reach fledging in 72 days, at which time they will begin leaving the nest. Often, Harman said, the adult eagles will kick the fledglings out of the nest. Other times, they will drive them away during the flight to Canada. Sometimes, the adults keep the fledglings with them until they reach Canada, then drive them away.
“Occasionally, I’ve seen two adults and two fledglings feeding on the same fish,” said Harman, “I know it’s their fledglings from last year. Before long, they’ll drive them away too.”
He said he wasn’t sure, but he believes the female selects the nesting site.
“It’s funny watching them build a nest,” said Harman. “The male will bring a stick and put it in the nest, then leave to go get another stick. As soon as he leaves, the female will take that stick and move it somewhere else. You can’t help but compare that to humans.”
At 98-years-young, does Harman ever think about slowing down?
“Yeah, when they cremate me,” he said.
