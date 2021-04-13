Tahlequah dropped its fourth consecutive game and its second in two days to Pryor Tuesday in Tahlequah.
Pryor, led by the pitching of Bryce Ward and the bat of Ben Ward, rolled to its sixth consecutive victory in an 11-1 win. The Tigers blanked Tahlequah, 10-0, Monday in Pryor behind a no-hitter by Dax Sharp.
Tahlequah, who fell to 9-13 overall and 5-5 in District 5A-4, was once again limited offensively, finishing with just four hits. Like Monday, the Tigers also committed seven errors.
Pryor (20-7, 10-0) did all it needed in the opening frame with three runs. Bobby Belew led off with a single to center field, stole second base and later scored on an error for the game’s first run. Josh Gore pushed across Sharp on a groundout, and Peyton McClelland drove in Ben Ward on an RBI double to right for the third run.
Tahlequah’s lone run came during the second inning on an Eli Gibson two-out RBI single to right that scored Shaw Thornton.
Pryor got its three-run lead back in the third when Ben Ward, who closed with a game-high four hits and knocked in a pair of runs, delivered a run-scoring single to right that brought home Gore. The Tigers went up 5-1 in the fifth on a Si Collins’ single to right that drove in Ward.
Pryor added three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings. The Tigers received three hits and four RBIs from Gore, while Collins had three hits and drove in three runs.
Bryce Ward allowed one unearned run on four hits in six innings, and picked up the win as the starting pitcher. Ward tallied five strikeouts and issued one walk. Dylan Hibbard tossed a scoreless inning in relief and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Tanner Christian led Tahlequah’s lineup with two hits, both singles. Caleb Davis had one hit.
Davis was handed the loss as the starter. Davis gave up six runs, one of which was earned, on eight hits across five innings. He recorded five strikeouts and walked two. Gibson and Brayden Northington both pitched in relief.
