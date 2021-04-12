Tahlequah put up a lot of zeros Monday in its return to district play at Pryor.
The Tigers, blanked 10-0, didn’t record a hit against Pryor starter Dax Sharp and had just three baserunners in five innings.
Sharp collected nine strikeouts and issued just one walk in his no-hitter. He also had two of Pryor’s 11 hits, including a double, and drove in one run.
Tahlequah, who fell to 9-12 overall and 5-4 in District 5A-4 under head coach Bret Bouher, only had one of its baserunners reach second base. Tanner Christian walked with two outs in the first inning, Tyler Joice was hit by a pitch with two outs in the third and stole second base, and Brody Younger reached on an error by Pryor third baseman Blake Raglin to lead off the fourth.
Sharp retired the side in order in the second and fifth innings. Of the 18 batters he faced, he threw 14 first-pitch strikes and 47 of his 68 pitches were for strikes.
Josh Gore, Brooks Miller and Raglin joined Sharp with two hits apiece for Pryor, who moved to 19-7 overall and stayed unbeaten at 9-0 in the district. Gore drove in a team-high three runs.
Pryor got all it would need in the first inning after back-to-back one-out hits from Miller and Gore. Miller doubled to center field to bring home Sharp for the game’s first run, and Gore followed with an RBI single to center that scored Miller.
Sharp and Gore highlighted a four-run second inning. Sharp put Pryor up 5-0 on an RBI double to right that brought across Bryce Ward, and Gore tripled to center to plate Michael Alberty.
Pryor added single runs in the third and fifth innings and scored twice in the fourth.
Christian took the loss as Tahlequah’s starting pitcher. In 1.2 innings of work, Christian allowed two earned runs on six hits, registered three strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Shaw Thornton and Robert Holt both pitched in relief. The Tigers committed seven errors.
Tahlequah, who also suffered a 7-6 loss to Coweta Saturday on the final day of the CP Bats Wood Bat Classic, will take on Pryor again Tuesday in Tahlequah in a 5 p.m. start.
