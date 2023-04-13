Over the last eight seasons, Tahlequah girls basketball coach David Qualls has been the standard for the Metro Lakes Division.
During his time with the Tigers, Qualls has won four-of-eight Coach of the Year Awards for the MLC. Year in and year out Qualls and the Tigers have proven they can compete despite roster changes.
“We have great coaches in our conference so it is always humbling to get an award like that,” said Qualls. “It is an honor to receive it. As a coach you try to put the players in the right position.”
Despite his dominance on the award, Qualls does not think that he has set the precedent for the conference.
Despite being one of the youngest players in the conference, Qualls is one of the longest-tenured in the conference.
Over that time, the Tigers’ head honcho has networked throughout the conference to his advantage.
“Finishing my eighth year I have been here longer than most. There are guys I look up to and pick their brains a lot,” said Qualls. “It is just an award I share with our team.”
This season Qualls led the Tigers to the State Quarterfinals despite overturning much of his state roster from a season before. Six seniors graduated leading to new players stepping up for the Tigers.
Despite sporting a new roster, the Tigers followed up their 23-3 2021-22 season with 22 wins in 2023.
“It was basically starting over with a brand new team this year,” said Qualls. “Just to have the success we had. We knew internally we weren’t going to fall off a cliff and still be competitive. I think we still surprised some teams as a quarterfinals state team and that is why I think we got the awards we got.”
Under Qualls’ watch, the Tigers have thrived with constant trips to the State Finals.
Along with Qualls earning personal recognition, six of his players found their name on the Metro Lakes Conference end-of-the-year awards.
Kori Rainwater earned Player of the Year, while five other players earned a place on the list. Jadyn Buttery (first team), Madi Matthews (second team), Tayln Dick, Jersey Retzloff, and Paisley Qualls (honorable mention) all were recognized for their strong seasons.
“It means you have good teams and good players,” Qualls said. “Our teams have had good runs with a lot of good teams over the last eight years. I tell our players their individual honors are a reflection of how our team did. Even the awards I get are a reflection of them.”
While Qualls sees his team as a big reason for his award, Rainwater sees his coaching bringing everything and everyone together.
“He has always been one of my favorite coaches he is very good at what he does and is very passionate,” Rainwater said. “He makes us work in practice. He can take any girls and take them and turn them into something really great. He works a lot on team chemistry.”
Even though the season is freshly over, the attention turns to next season’s team and getting them back to the State Tournament.
Qualls has the advantage of returning all of his starters and all of his MLC-honored players. In fact, Qualls can field a starting five with his six players that were honored by the conference.
Despite this season’s success, Qualls knows that is no guarantee of a return to the State Tournament.
“It’ll be tough. For one we have to be healthy that is a part of making a run,” said Qualls. “We told our team after the season just because you bring everyone back doesn’t mean you will be better. We have to put in the work in the spring and summer, but I like our chances for next year.”
