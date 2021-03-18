Tahlequah head coach David Qualls and seven Lady Tigers' players have been honored as All-Metro Lakes Conference selections.
Qualls, who guided the Lady Tigers to a 23-3 overall record and 11-0 mark in the conference, was named the Metro Lakes Conference Coach of the Year, the third time he's been selected.
Qualls led Tahlequah to its first state championship game appearance in 20 years and reached 100 career wins in 2021. The Lady Tigers won 16 of their final 17 games.
"It's obviously an honor," Qualls said Thursday. "Our conference has been really good over the years, and for our team to run the table and go undefeated, it was very special this year. Anytime your fellow coaches that you see two and three times a year that you play against, and they recognize you for that honor, that's special."
Tahlequah's lone senior, point guard Kacey Fishinghawk, was a first team selection along with juniors Faith Springwater and Tatum Havens.
Fishinghawk, a Friends University signee, averaged 8.8 points while shooting 50.4 percent overall from the floor and 47.8 percent from 3-point territory. She led the Lady Tigers with 49 made 3-pointers, nine of those coming over a two-game stretch in playoff wins against El Reno and Carl Albert.
"Kasey's very deserving of her honor," Qualls said. "She learned a new position this year, playing the point for the first time and ended up shooting 48 percent from 3. She just had a great year and I'm proud of what she accomplished."
Springwater averaged 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and had a 10-point performance that included a pair of 3-pointers in Tahlequah's state tournament win over Piedmont.
"Faith's role was a little different this year," Qualls said. "Her numbers were down from last year as far as scoring and rebounding goes, but she was more of a playmaker and more of the vocal leader that we needed. We relied on her in some moments in the playoffs and she had some massive shots for us in the state tournament."
In her first season with Tahlequah after transferring from Ada last summer, Havens averaged 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and had 37 3-pointers. Havens, who had a season-high 21 points against Coweta on Feb. 5, led the Lady Tigers with 38 steals.
"One of the games that really stands out to me was her 21-point game against Coweta where she was just huge for us," Qualls said. "She came in and did a great job on both ends of the floor and was a good rebounder all year. She came in known as an outside shooter, but did a lot of things for us this year."
Junior guard Smalls Goudeau was named to the second team, while junior guards Lydia McAlvain and Lily Couch, and freshman forward Kori Rainwater were honorable mention selections.
Goudeau, a mid-season transfer from Sequoyah, averaged a team-best 9.9 points and shot 50.5 percent overall. Goudeau also averaged 3.2 rebounds and recorded 35 steals. McAlvain averaged 7.3 points and shot 82.2 percent from the free throw line, and Rainwater averaged 8.3 points and pulled down a team-best 6.3 rebounds. Rainwater also had a team-high 30 blocked shots.
Grove's Rory Geer was named the Player of the Year, Coweta's Linda Brice was picked the Offensive Player of the Year, and Pryor's Rhett Looney was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Fishinghawk, Springwater and Havens on the first team were Coweta's Alexxia Mercer and Pryor's Kaylee Alt.
Other second team selections were Anna Bacon (Grove), Kolby Boyett (Grove), Abbey Stamper (Collinsville) and Allyson Mercer (Coweta).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.