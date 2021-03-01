Tahlequah came away with second and third place finishes Friday at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 5A Wrestling State Championships at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Senior Angel Quezada (145 pounds) placed second. Quezada won consecutive matches over Blayton Montgomery (Duncan) and Jordan Lomeli (Shawnee) before falling to Collinsville's Drake Acklin in the championship round.
Senior Carson Ferguson finished third at 132 pounds. Ferguson started with a win over Tyler Johnson of Elgin, and after falling to Collinsville's Cameron Steed, bounced back to defeat Colin Jackson (Bishop Kelley) and Alan Flores (Piedmont).
Levi Perry (113) lost both of his matches, Elbert Grant (138) lost in the consolation semifinal against Jace Ellis (Glenpool), and Jayden Moore (160) fell to McAlester's Trey Howard in the consolation semifinal.
