Quick 5: Matt Qualls

1. What was your most memorable moment as a standout basketball player for Tahlequah High School?
My most memorable moment as high school basketball player would be playing in the state tournament game and scoring 38 points to beat El Reno and advance to the semi-finals.
2. How does your playing experience transfer to coaching at Tahlequah?
My playing experience transfers to my coaching by taking my personal experiences of competing at a high level and transferring that knowledge to the high school athletes through things like player development and game IQ.
3. What’s it like working in the same environment as your brother, David Qualls?
It has been a good overall experience. We see eye to eye and relate to each other on many different aspects of the game.
4. Who has inspired you the most as a basketball player and coach?
My dad, Leroy, and my family have always pushed me to reach my high potential, both as a player and as a coach.
5. What do you hope to accomplish with the Tahlequah boys’ basketball program?
The ultimate goal is to develop a state tournament team consistently and develop respectable young men, both on and off the court.
– Byron Beers
