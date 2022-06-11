Quick Five: Lori Howard

1. What makes you such a diehard Tahlequah football fan?
I have watched Tahlequah football for over 20 years. I love the game! Friday nights at Doc Wadley is my happy place.
2. How are you involved at Tahlequah Public Schools?
I am a special care para at Tahlequah Middle School and Tahlequah football's No. 1 fan.
3. What are some memorable football games for you?
Collinsville 2017 was the first team we beat them in football; in 2019 Skiatook, Blake Corn sack to win the game; and 2015 Fort Gibson, I was honorary captain of the game.
4. Who are some of your favorite Tahlequah football players?
My son, Jack, is the reason I love the game. I hope all the boys feel like they are my favorite.
5. How did you get so into taking sports action photos, or is this a good reason to be down on the sideline?
I wanted action shots of my son and his friends. When Jack graduated, I had players and parents ask if I was going to continue taking pictures, and here I am 13 years later.
