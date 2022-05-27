Pending school board approval on June 14, Quinn Wooldridge has been named the next Tahlequah boys’ basketball head coach.
Wooldridge, who spent the past five seasons as head coach at Bethany, takes over for Marcus Klingsick, who became girls’ head coach at Stillwater after two seasons in Tahlequah.
Wooldridge has been a head coach for 15 years on both the high school and college levels.
Originally from McAlester, he started his coaching career as an assistant at Missouri Baptist University in 1999. His first head coach position came at McAlester in 2003. Before becoming head coach at Bethany, he served as head coach at Oklahoma Baptist University from 2015-2018.
Wooldridge was one of five candidates who interviewed for the opening.
“It’s a great hire for us,” Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said on Friday. “We offered him the position [Thursday] and he accepted. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been and it was kind of a natural fit for us. He’s experienced and knows what it takes to play at the next level.”
Wooldridge led the Bronchos to a 14-14 record in his last season. In 2020-21, Bethany went 13-7.
“The Tahlequah job is one that is really, really attractive,” Wooldridge said. “I’m originally from McAlester, so I wanted to get back to this side of the state.
“It’s a really quick turnaround. It’s been really good so far, getting a chance to at least talk to some of the kids and talk to a few of the parents. I look forward to having boots on the ground and getting a chance to meet everybody face to face.”
Prior to his career in coaching, Wooldridge was a standout guard at Oklahoma Baptist and is the third leading scorer in school history with 1,886 points. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Baptist University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.
Wooldridge will be with the team next week as the Tigers start a summer camp at Bishop Kelley. Having Tahlequah native and assistant coach Matt Qualls in place will be a big bonus for Wooldridge.
“That’s a huge thing, especially having a guy that’s a lifer Tahlequah basketball guy that’s been on the staff and knows the kids already,” Wooldridge said. “The kids are comfortable with him and there’s some continuity. It’s a huge, huge deal.”
The Tigers went 17-8 last year before having to forfeit all but one of their wins due to a play eligibility issue. They won seven of their final eight regular season games and will return key pieces in leading scorer Hayden Smith, Cale Matlock, Shaun Young, Brycen Smith and Donovan Smith.
