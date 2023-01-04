Championship Wednesday at the Peggs Fifth- and Sixth-Grade Basketball Tournament was everything a championship day should be.
There were catfights, and battles, and some were just charging in head-first, as the Grand View Chargers, Lowrey Lions, Peggs Panthers, Shady Grove Wildcats, and Wickliffe Warriors plied their basketball talents against each other.
The girls' championship game was a hard-fought battle between the Lowrey Lady Lions and the Wickliffe Lady Warriors, with neither team gaining more than a three-point lead until Wickliffe got a basket and a free throw with 2:30 left on the clock to give them a five-point advantage.
Lowrey came back with a basket at the :22 mark, closing the gap to three, but that was as close as they could get, and Wickliffe’s Lady Warriors into the winner’s circle, while the Lowrey Lady Lions took home second.
The boys’ championship game was a true catfight between the Peggs Panthers and the Shady Grove Wildcats. The game was low scoring, but not as much because of poor shooting, but because of the intense defense of both teams. Multiple steals by each, numerous blocked or altered shots kept the score in the single digits throughout the game. In fact, with 54 seconds left in the game, the score was tied at 9-9.
A Peggs free throw gave the Panthers a 10-9 lead that held until with :09 left, Shady Grove made a free throw that knotted it again at 10-all. The final nine seconds would have given even the most hardened coach heart palpitations. The ball was slapped around, rolled around, and covered more ground than one would have thought possible in that amount of time, but it was grabbed by a Wildcat about five feet from the basket and launched toward the goal. It dropped in with :01.9 left to play, and that just wasn’t enough for Peggs to get the ball the length of the court and score, giving the Shady Grove Wildcats the 12-10 victory over the Peggs Panthers.
Earlier, the Peggs Lady Panthers claimed third place in the girls’ division, and Wickliffe took third in the boys’ division.
Peggs Athletic Director and head coach Roger Robbins said the tournament was a big success.
“There were a lot of good games crammed into the past two days,” Robbins said.
