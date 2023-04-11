When Tahlequah’s girls’ basketball star Kori Rainwater learned she was Metro Lake Conference Player of the Year, she was gearing up for her next sport; track and field.
The Tigers’ junior leader was out on the track practicing her throwing for an upcoming meet when head coach David Qualls gave her the news of her win.
Rainwater’s immediate reaction was pure shock.
“It is one of those things that shocks you a little and you’re just like oh that’s cool,” Rainwater said. “I put in a lot of time (to win). I worked a lot on my season, my game improved a lot. I was happy with (my season) I can’t really complain. There is always room for improvement.”
Rainwater finished her season in one of the most impressive ways possible; a double-double. The junior finished the season with 15.8 points per game with a conference-leading 10.9 rebounds per game.
“Kori had a fantastic season for us,” said Qualls. “It’s not easy to average a double-double, and her doing it in our conference and at the large school level speaks volumes for her as a player.”
While she was always a solid scorer, Rainwater spent time in the offseason rounding out her game to become the premier rebounder in the conference.
Her rebounding efforts culminated in a new school record of 20 rebounds per game in January.
“I think I put everything together (that game) and was in the right place at the right time,” Rainwater said. “I definitely worked hard to get there.”
Becoming the leading rebounder in the MLC was not a coincidence for Rainwater. Mastering reading the ball off the rim was key for Rainwater to ascend the ranks as a top rebounder.
“I would say that I read the ball off the rim well,” Rainwater said. “When it comes off the rim I see where it is coming off and get an extra jump. My size is an advantage for me against smaller players. Against players bigger than me I know I need to work harder to get that extra step.”
While winning Player of the Year is a huge accomplishment, Rainwater knows that it is not the end goal. After making the State Quarterfinals, Improving as a player and as a team looks to be the central importance for Rainwater and the rest of the Tigers.
Going into this offseason, Rainwater sees the importance of building a part of the game to take herself and her team to the next level.
“I plan to expand my game a little bit more,” said Rainwater. “I expanded it from my sophomore season to my junior year. I plan to add to my versatility. The biggest thing is adding those outside shots from the perimeter to my game.”
While Rainwater does take some outside shots, she admits that she needs to add them to a more prominent part of her game.
While Rainwater brought home the top honor in the conference, five other Tigers were honored by the MLC. Jadyn Buttery earned a spot on the first team and Madi Matthews was named to the second team.
The conference also put Taylor Dick, Jersey Retzloff, and Paisley Qualls on the honorable mention team.
“I think that says we have a lot of talent on that team,” said Rainwater. “They grind in and out of the gym. They defiantly deserve all of those awards.”
As Rainwater continues her training this offseason more and more teams will start to look to enlist her services.
On Friday, April 7, Rainwater announced via her Twitter that she was re-offered a scholarship from hometown school Northeastern State University by new head coach Keith Ferguson.
